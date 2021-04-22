DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 Date Postponed @drdo.gov.in, New Dates Soon

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Tier-1 exam. All candidates who have applied against DRDO Entry Test:2019-20/MTS advertisement may please note that Tier-I (CBT) examination could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the notice, the tentative tier 1 date of the exam will be planned intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of DRDO for the latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 1817 vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial. The selection process will consist of Tier–I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Score of Tier-I (CBT) may be normalized as per requirement. The Tier-I and Tier-II will consist of objective type multiple choice questions only.

There will be no negative marking for the wrong answer. The syllabus of the examinations will be commensurate with the essential qualification required for the post. The medium for examination will be Hindi and English. The Tier-I examination is for screening and Tier-II is for final selection.

Screening: The provisional selection will be based on the merit obtained in the Tier-I examination depending upon the post/category/sub-category of the candidate. The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I is 40% for UR/ESM/OBC candidates and 35% for SC/ST candidates.

Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II based on Tier-I examination merit in a ratio of 1:10. However, this ratio may increase or decrease depending upon organizational requirements. The last candidate securing equal marks in Tier-I in the bracket will also be included. Merit and final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in Tier-I.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 Pattern