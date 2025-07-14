DRDO Internship 2025 for Engineering Students: Application Form, Documents and Eligibility

DRDO Internship for Science & Engineering Students 2025: The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad is a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) engaged in advanced missile technology. It has invited applications from eligible Indian students for a paid internship program. The candidates who are final-year students pursuing Graduate (Engineering) and Post Graduate (Engineering/Physical Science) degrees can apply. The internship will be for six months at DRDL/ASL/CAS laboratories in Hyderabad. Get complete details below on eligibility, how to apply, required documents, stipend and selection procedure. DRDO Internship 2025: Important Dates Description Date Last Date to Apply 14 July 2025 Information to Selected Students for Interview 22 July 2025 Date of Interview 26 July 2025 Date of Start for Internship 01 August 2025

How to Apply for the DRDO DRDL Internship 2025 Eligible students must submit their application in the prescribed format by speed post addressed to the address provided in the detailed advertisement. Additionally, a scanned copy must be emailed to drdlintern2025@gmail.com.

Important Points for the Application Form: Mention “Application for Paid Internship” and the relevant Branch Code on the envelope for easy processing.

The Principal/Director must issue a request letter for highly deserving meritorious students only. Application Format for the DRDO Internship Candidates have to submit their applications in offline mode by sending them to the address provided in the official notification. Candidates can download the detailed notification and the application format here. Application Format Download Here

Documents to be Submitted for the DRDO Internship Candidates must attach the following documents with the application: Copy of marksheets of completed semesters/years showing ≥60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Reference/Request letter from college Principal/Director.

Brief bio-data.

Copy of Aadhar Card and College ID.

Character Certificate from College.

Police Verification Certificate from hometown/place of residence. Who is Eligible to Apply for the DRDO Internship? Those who wish to apply for the DRDO DRDL Internship must meet some eligibility criteria like the educational qualifications, marks obtained, age limit, etc. Check below for the detailed eligibility criteria: Education: Pursuing Graduate (Engineering) or Post Graduate (Engineering/Physical Science) in final year from AICTE/UGC-approved universities.

Marks: Minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in completed semesters/years.

Age Limit: Below 28 Years (as on 14 July 2025).

Duration of the Internship The internship/project work will be for a period of 06 months. A Completion Certificate will be issued only after successful completion of the entire duration. Selection Procedure for DRDO Internship 2025 The candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic performance and an Interaction/Interview. Selected students must complete all required formalities, including submission of an undertaking form and an indemnity bond signed by the student and the institution. Selected candidates must bring original documents for verification. Payment of Stipend for DRDO Internship A stipend of ₹5,000 per month will be paid in two installments — the first after three months and the second upon completion of the full internship period.

Minimum of 15 working days per month physical attendance is mandatory to receive the stipend.

Stipend will be credited directly to the student’s bank account.

Boarding/lodging is not provided, but subsidized meals/snacks are available in the canteen.