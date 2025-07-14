DRDO Internship 2025 for Engineering Students: Application Form, Documents and Eligibility

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DRDO Internship for Science & Engineering Students 2025: Today is the last date to apply for the DRDO DRDL Internship. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this internship can apply at the earliest by today. Check all the details about the DRDO DRDL internship on this page.

Jul 14, 2025, 17:56 IST
DRDO Internship Science & Engineering Students 2025
DRDO Internship Science & Engineering Students 2025

DRDO Internship for Science & Engineering Students 2025: The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad is a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) engaged in advanced missile technology. It has invited applications from eligible Indian students for a paid internship program. The candidates who are final-year students pursuing Graduate (Engineering) and Post Graduate (Engineering/Physical Science) degrees can apply. The internship will be for six months at DRDL/ASL/CAS laboratories in Hyderabad. Get complete details below on eligibility, how to apply, required documents, stipend and selection procedure.

DRDO Internship 2025: Important Dates

Description

Date

Last Date to Apply

14 July 2025

Information to Selected Students for Interview

22 July 2025

Date of Interview

26 July 2025

Date of Start for Internship

01 August 2025

How to Apply for the DRDO DRDL Internship 2025

Eligible students must submit their application in the prescribed format by speed post addressed to the address provided in the detailed advertisement. Additionally, a scanned copy must be emailed to drdlintern2025@gmail.com.
Important Points for the Application Form:

  • Mention “Application for Paid Internship” and the relevant Branch Code on the envelope for easy processing.

  • The Principal/Director must issue a request letter for highly deserving meritorious students only.

Application Format for the DRDO Internship

Candidates have to submit their applications in offline mode by sending them to the address provided in the official notification. Candidates can download the detailed notification and the application format here.

Application Format

Download Here

Documents to be Submitted for the DRDO Internship

Candidates must attach the following documents with the application:

  • Copy of marksheets of completed semesters/years showing ≥60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

  • Reference/Request letter from college Principal/Director.

  • Brief bio-data.

  • Copy of Aadhar Card and College ID.

  • Character Certificate from College.

  • Police Verification Certificate from hometown/place of residence.

Who is Eligible to Apply for the DRDO Internship?

Those who wish to apply for the DRDO DRDL Internship must meet some eligibility criteria like the educational qualifications, marks obtained, age limit, etc. Check below for the detailed eligibility criteria:

  • Education: Pursuing Graduate (Engineering) or Post Graduate (Engineering/Physical Science) in final year from AICTE/UGC-approved universities.

  • Marks: Minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in completed semesters/years.

  • Age Limit: Below 28 Years (as on 14 July 2025).

Duration of the Internship

The internship/project work will be for a period of 06 months. A Completion Certificate will be issued only after successful completion of the entire duration.

Selection Procedure for DRDO Internship 2025

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic performance and an Interaction/Interview. Selected students must complete all required formalities, including submission of an undertaking form and an indemnity bond signed by the student and the institution. Selected candidates must bring original documents for verification.

Payment of Stipend for DRDO Internship

  • A stipend of ₹5,000 per month will be paid in two installments — the first after three months and the second upon completion of the full internship period.

  • Minimum of 15 working days per month physical attendance is mandatory to receive the stipend.

  • Stipend will be credited directly to the student’s bank account.

  • Boarding/lodging is not provided, but subsidized meals/snacks are available in the canteen.

Award of Certificate for Completing the Internship

A Certificate of Completion will be awarded to students who:

  • Complete the full six-month period.

  • Submit a project report and clear the project evaluation.

  • Complete all required formalities.

DRDO Internship 2025: Branch-wise Vacancies

Branch Code

Branch/Discipline

No. of Vacancies

Monthly Stipend

Location

EE

Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Embedded Systems / VLSI Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical Engineering

58

₹5,000/-

DRDL/ASL/CAS Hyderabad

ME

Mechanical / Chemical / Aerospace / Production / Material / Safety / Instrumentation / Metallurgical / Ceramic Engineering

75

₹5,000/-

DRDL/ASL/CAS Hyderabad

PH

Physics / Chemistry / Mathematics and Allied Science

08

₹5,000/-

DRDL/ASL/CAS Hyderabad

CS

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE, AI, Cyber Security & allied)

24

₹5,000/-

DRDL/ASL/CAS Hyderabad

Total

  

165

    

