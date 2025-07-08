DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents Required and Other Details

DRDO Paid Internship: The Naval Science and Technology Laboratory (NSTL) is the premier institute of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The NSTL has invited applications from the eligible candidates who are pursuing B.E./ B.Tech and are in their final year of college to apply for this internship. There are a total of 35 vacancies available across various disciplines. Candidates who are interested in applying for the internship can do so till 20th July 2025. The applicants who got selected will be paid during the internship. The internship will last for around 06 months. In this article, we are providing all the details regarding the DRDO Internship like, application process, selection procedure, eligibility criteria, documents required,etc. DRDO Paid Internship: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply 20 July 2025 Intimation to Selected Students Fourth week of July Date of Start for Internship 01 August 2025 How to Apply for the DRDO NSTL Internship? The candidates are required to fill the application form in a prescribed format given in the official notification. After filling, they need to send it on an email address provided in the notification. Follow the given steps: Scanned copy of the Applications duly filled in all respects along with the Reference / Request letter from college for Paid Internship (as per the format) are to be sent to Director, NSTL through email only. No hard copy will be accepted as an application for the internship.

Email for forwarding the application, hrd-nstl@gov.in

The email subject should be mentioned as ‘Application for paid internship with branch code for which the candidate is applying’.

Documents to be Submitted for the DRDO Internship Candidates need to submit some documents along with their application form. These documents are: Copy of the marksheet of last semesters/year

Copy of the Aadhar card

Reference / Request letter from college for Paid Internship as per attached format

Brief Bio-data in less than 300 Words highlighting achievements Who is Eligible to Apply for the DRDO Internship? The candidates who are pursuing B.E./ B.Tech and are in their final year of college can apply for this DRDO Internship. Minimum Educational Qualification: Pursuing Graduates in Engineering with a minimum CGPA of 7.5 in all previous semesters and Pursuing Post Graduates in Science should have a minimum 75% mark in the 1st year exam. Students must be enrolled for a full time course in the respective discipline from an AICTE/UGC approved College/University.

Age Limit: Below 25 Years, (As on 20 July 2025).

Duration of the Internship The duration of internship will be for a period of 06 months. Completion Certificate will be issued to students only at the end of 06 months from date of joining. Selection Procedure for DRDO Internship The candidates will be shortlisted based on the merit and online/offline interview as required. Selection will be based entirely on merit basis. No communication will be undertaken for rejected students. Payment of Stipend for DRDO Internship 2025 Payment will be made in two installments; first installment will be paid after 03 months of Internship and Second installment will be paid after completion of 06 months of internship. Stipend will be paid directly to the bank account of the student. The students will be paid ₹5,000 per month. Award of Certificate for Completing the Internship

Certificate of completion will be awarded to the student, upon successful completion of the Internship which includes clearing of evaluation of project work, submission of project report, and completion of other formalities. Documents Required at the time of Joining Apart from the documents submitted along with the application form, there are some other documents which need to be submitted at the time of joining the internship. These documents are: All B.E./B.Tech / M.Sc previous semesters/year mark sheets in original for verification

Original copy of the Reference / Request letter from college for Paid Internship.

Original copy of Bonafide Certificate from the College

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from college authorities (in original).

Police verification certificate from Hometown / place of residence

Undertaking for adherence to Indian Official Secrets Act, 1923

Undertaking that interns will follow IT Rules and Regulations applicable for the Ministry of Defence and its amendments thereof.

Bank account details for transfer of stipend.

Original copy of Aadhar Card and college ID card for verification

03 passport size photos