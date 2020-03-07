DSSSB Answer Key 2020 out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check DSSSB Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Answer Key Here

DSSSB Answer Key 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Answer Key 2020 at its website. Candidates appeared in the DSSSB Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 03/2019 can check the answer keys at the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Prelims Exam 2020 was held on 8 November 2019 to 29 November 2019 at various exam centres. The link for downloading DSSSB Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Answer Key 2020 is given below. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given below.

Go to the official website.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on the DSSSB Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Answer Key 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Then, DSSSB Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Final Answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the answer key and save for future reference.

It is expected that DSSSB will release the Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Result 2020 in the month of March. So, all the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

The board is conducting this examination for recruitment to the 982 vacant posts of Junior Engineer and Assistant Teacher out of which 778 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher and 204 are for Junior Engineer. The selection shall be done through One Tier (T)/Two Tier (T) examination.

Those who will qualify in DSSSB Assistant Teacher & Junior Engineer Tier 1 2020 will be called for Tier 2 which is tentatively scheduled to be held on 30 March 2020. Candidates can directly check the answer keys by clicking on the above link.

