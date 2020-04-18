DSSSB Exam 2020 Postponed for May, Check Official Notice @dsssb.gov.in

DSSSB Exam 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the all online and offline exam which are scheduled to be held in the month of May 2020. In view of spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and nationwide lockdown till 03 May, the board has decided to postponed the exams.

It is to be noted that, the exam for the post of Junior Clerk (13/20); Tier 2 for Junior Engineer (03/19) (Civil); Skill test for Stenographer Gr-Ill (21/18); Skill test for DEO (45/12) are scheduled to be held in May 2020 which are now postponed till further order.

As per the official notice issued by DSSSB “This is to inform all concerned that due to extension of lockdown of Delhi and other States/ UTs upto May 03, 2020, it has been decided that all exams (online & offline exams) scheduled in May 2020 stand postponed till further orders. Revised dates of postponed exams shall be notified in due course of time on the website of the DSSSB. Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website of the DSSSB www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in for further directions in this regard”

Earlier, DSSSB has postponed the all exams (including skill tests, stenography, PET, online & offline exams) scheduled in April 2020 and on 30 March 2020. The new dates for all the exam shall be announced in due course of time by DSSSB on its official website i.e. dsssb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track on on the official website or on this page for DSSSB Exam 2020 latest updates.

DSSSB Notification: Postponement of all online/offline examinations for the various post codes of various departments of govt. of NCT of Delhi to be held in the month of May 2020