DSSSB Exam Date 2023 Released, Complete Exam Schedule Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the exam dates for DSSSB Exam 2023. The exam will be held on 19th, 23rd, 24th, 28th and 29th November 2023. Check the complete exam schedule for DSSSB 2023 exam below.

Check the DSSSB Exam Date 2023 for Various Posts here.
DSSSB Exam Date 2023 has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board to recruit 1841 PGT, TGT, and Other posts. The DSSSB Exam Date 2023 is 19th, 23rd, 24th, 28th and 29th November 2023. This exam is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for both Teaching and Non-teaching posts. It will be held in 2 tiers. The first tier is scheduled to be held in the month of November 2023. Read on to know the complete DSSSB Exam Schedule here.

DSSSB Exam Date 2023 Out

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection has released the DSSSB Exam Date on its official website for the candidates who have applied for 1841 PGT, TGT, and other posts. It will be held on 19th, 23rd, 24th, 28th and 29th November 2023. Candidates can check the notification on the official website. The exam will be held in two shifts across the state.

The officials will issue the city intitimation slip and admit cards 10 days before the exam date. Candidates can check the complete DSSSB 2023 exam schedule here.

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2023

DSSSB 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on 19th, 23rd, 24th, 28th and 29th November. The table below informs the important dates and shift timings for the DSSSB Exam 2023. Check the complete exam schedule for all the posts below.

Exam Date

Post

Shift

Shift Timings

Department

19 November

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector

2

02:00 PM to 04:00 PM

DTC

23 November

Manager (IT)

1

09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

DTC

Manager (Electrical)

2

02:00 PM to 05:00 PM

DTC

24 November

Accountant

1

08:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Rajya Sainik Board

Filter Supervisor

2

12:30 PM to 02:30 PM

DJB

28 November

Deputy Manager (Traffic)

1

08:30 AM to 10:30 AM

DTC

2

12:30 PM to 01:30 PM

29 November

Manager (Traffic)

1

08:30 AM to 10:30 AM

DTC

2

12:30 PM to 01:30 PM

DSSSB Vacancy 2023

The officials announced a total of 1841 DSSSB Vacancy 2023 for TGT, PGT, Music Teacher and Non-Teaching posts. Check out the vacancies in the table below.

DSSSB Exam Date 2023 Vacancy

Post

Number of vacancies

DSSSB TGT Vacancy

587

DSSSB PGT Vacancy

47

DSSSB Music Teacher

182

DSSSB Non-Teaching Vacancy

1025

FAQ

Is the DSSSB Exam Date postponed?

Yes, the officials postponed the DSSSB Exam Date 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from March 18 to 25, now it will be conducted on November 19, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2023.

What is the DSSSB Exam Date 2023?

The exam date for DSSSB Exam 2023 is November 19, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2023. You can check the complete exam schedule above.

