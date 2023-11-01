DSSSB Exam Date 2023 Released, Complete Exam Schedule Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the exam dates for DSSSB Exam 2023. The exam will be held on 19th, 23rd, 24th, 28th and 29th November 2023. Check the complete exam schedule for DSSSB 2023 exam below.

DSSSB Exam Date 2023 Out

The officials will issue the city intitimation slip and admit cards 10 days before the exam date. Candidates can check the complete DSSSB 2023 exam schedule here.

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2023

DSSSB 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on 19th, 23rd, 24th, 28th and 29th November. The table below informs the important dates and shift timings for the DSSSB Exam 2023. Check the complete exam schedule for all the posts below.

Exam Date Post Shift Shift Timings Department 19 November Junior Labour Welfare Inspector 2 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM DTC 23 November Manager (IT) 1 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM DTC Manager (Electrical) 2 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM DTC 24 November Accountant 1 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM Rajya Sainik Board Filter Supervisor 2 12:30 PM to 02:30 PM DJB 28 November Deputy Manager (Traffic) 1 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM DTC 2 12:30 PM to 01:30 PM 29 November Manager (Traffic) 1 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM DTC 2 12:30 PM to 01:30 PM

DSSSB Vacancy 2023

The officials announced a total of 1841 DSSSB Vacancy 2023 for TGT, PGT, Music Teacher and Non-Teaching posts. Check out the vacancies in the table below.