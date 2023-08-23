DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the DSSSB TGT notification for 587 Trained Graduate Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates should analyze the DSSSB TGT syllabus and exam pattern to get well-versed with the exam formats, topics from which questions are asked, and marking scheme followed by commission.
Apart from the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF, aspirants must check the DSSSB TGT exam pattern to understand the exam pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, and other exam details. Going by previous trend analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Hence, candidates should get familiar with the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF for adequate preparation.
In this blog, we have shared complete details of the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB TGT exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023
Here is the overview of the DSSSB TGT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Trained Graduate Teacher
|
Vacancies
|
587
|
Category
|
DSSSB TGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
DSSSB TGT Online Registration 2023
|
August 17 to September 15, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Document Verification
|
Maximum Marks
|
Section A: 100 marks
Section B: 100 marks
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, candidates should download the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF link shared below to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics and choose high-quality books to ace the upcoming exam. The DSSSB TGT written exam is divided into two sections, i.e., Section A and Section B. Get the direct link to download the DSSSB TGT Syllabus PDF link below:
|
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download
|
Download PDF
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section A
The DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section A is further divided into five sub-sections, i.e., General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension, Test of English Language & Comprehension and Subject Specific Test. Check the DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section A tabulated below.
|
DSSSB Syllabus 2023 for Section A
|
Section
|
Syllabus
|
General Intelligence, Mental Ability & Reasoning
|
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
Analogies
Visual Memory
Verbal and Figure Classification
Discrimination
Space Visualization
Problem-Solving
Analysis
Similarities
Differences
Judgment
Decision Making
Arithmetical Reasoning
Observation
Relationship Concepts
Arithmetical Number Series etc
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Articles
Narrations
Word Power
Fill in the Blanks
Prepositions
Error Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Punctuations
Comprehension
Adverb
Idioms
Verbs
Vocabulary
Antonyms
Synonyms
Tenses
Modal
Voice
adjectives
Subject-Verb Agreement
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
Decimals
Fractions
Time & Distance
Data Interpretation
Simplification
Average
Profit and Loss
HCF and LCM
Ratio and Proportion
Percentage
Mensuration
Time & Work
Discount
Simple and Compound Interest
Data Interpretation
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs (National and International)
National & International Events
Polity
Constitution
History
Scientific Research
Sports
Art & Culture
Economics
Geography
Everyday Science
National & International Organizations
|
Hindi Language
|
सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।
संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।
वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।
पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।
विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।
क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।
सन्धि
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
अलंकार
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।
वचन, लिंग
समास
तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Section B
The DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section B comprises MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned, including questions on teaching methodology / B.Ed. The list of subjects includes
Hindi
English
Mathematics
Social Science
Science
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 Weightage
Aspirants must be familiar with the DSSSB TGT exam pattern to understand the paper format and marking scheme of the written exam. This will help them familiarize themselves with the topic-wise weightage, number of sections, and other relevant factors defined by the commission. Check the DSSSB TGT Exam Pattern details below.
- The written exam comprises objective-type questions.
- There are two sections in the one-tier examination, i.e., Section A and Section B. Each section carries 100 marks, making it a total of 200 marks.
- As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for wrong answers.
|
DSSSB Exam Pattern for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2 hours
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi Language
|
20
|
20
|
Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology / B.Ed.)
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
How to Cover DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023
DSSSB TGT is one of the most popular competitive examinations in the country. Thousands of candidates apply for this post, but only a few clear the exam owing to the best strategy and smart work. Thus, it is crucial to understand the DSSSB TGT syllabus to study all the topics important for the exam. Here are the best preparation tips to crack the DSSSB TGT 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Check the DSSSB TGT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation.
- Make a list of topics based on their weightage and previous knowledge of the subject.
- Build a strong grip on the basic concepts of all the topics using the best books and online resources recommended by mentors, experts, and past toppers.
- Practice mock tests and DSSSB TGT previous year's question papers to figure out strong and weak spots and improve time management.
- Prepare short notes at the time of covering topics as it would be useful in last-minute revision.
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should select the DSSSB TGT books based on the latest syllabus and recent editions. The right books will help them to cover all the sections specified in the DSSSB TGT syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended DSSSB TGT books are discussed below:
|
DSSSB Books for TGT
|
Subject
|
Books Name
|
General Awareness
|
General Knowledge by Lucent Publications
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning ability
|
Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand
|
Hindi
|
Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication
|
Maths
|
Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
Also Read,