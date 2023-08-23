DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the DSSSB TGT notification for 587 Trained Graduate Teacher vacancies. Download DSSSB TGT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here

DSSSB TGT Syllabus PDF
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: The  Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the DSSSB TGT notification for 587 Trained Graduate Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates should analyze the DSSSB TGT syllabus and exam pattern to get well-versed with the exam formats, topics from which questions are asked, and marking scheme followed by commission. 

Apart from the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF, aspirants must check the DSSSB TGT exam pattern to understand the exam pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, and other exam details. Going by previous trend analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Hence, candidates should get familiar with the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF, including the DSSSB TGT exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023

Here is the overview of the DSSSB TGT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board

Post Name

Trained Graduate Teacher

Vacancies

587

Category

DSSSB TGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern

DSSSB TGT Online Registration 2023

August 17 to September 15, 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

Maximum Marks

Section A: 100 marks

Section B: 100 marks

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates should download the DSSSB TGT syllabus PDF link shared below to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics and choose high-quality books to ace the upcoming exam. The DSSSB TGT written exam is divided into two sections, i.e., Section A and Section B.  Get the direct link to download the DSSSB TGT Syllabus PDF link below:

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Section A

The DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section A is further divided into five sub-sections, i.e., General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension, Test of English Language & Comprehension and Subject Specific Test. Check the DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section A tabulated below.

DSSSB Syllabus 2023 for Section A

Section

Syllabus

General Intelligence,  Mental Ability & Reasoning

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Analogies

Visual Memory

Verbal and Figure Classification

Discrimination

Space Visualization

Problem-Solving

Analysis

Similarities

Differences

Judgment

Decision Making

Arithmetical Reasoning

Observation

Relationship Concepts

Arithmetical Number Series etc

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Articles

Narrations

Word Power

Fill in the Blanks

Prepositions

Error Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Punctuations

Comprehension

Adverb

Idioms

Verbs

Vocabulary

Antonyms

Synonyms

Tenses

Modal

Voice 

adjectives

Subject-Verb Agreement

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

Decimals

Fractions

Time & Distance

Data Interpretation

Simplification

Average

Profit and Loss

HCF and LCM

Ratio and Proportion

Percentage

Mensuration

Time & Work

Discount

Simple and Compound Interest

Data Interpretation

General Awareness

Current Affairs (National and International)

National & International Events

Polity

Constitution

History

Scientific Research

Sports

Art & Culture

Economics

Geography

Everyday Science

National & International Organizations

Hindi Language

सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।

संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।

वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।

पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।

विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।

क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।

सन्धि

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

अलंकार

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।

वचन, लिंग

समास

तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Section B

The DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section B comprises MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned, including questions on teaching methodology / B.Ed. The list of subjects includes

Hindi

English

Mathematics

Social Science 

Science

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 Weightage

Aspirants must be familiar with the DSSSB TGT exam pattern to understand the paper format and marking scheme of the written exam. This will help them familiarize themselves with the topic-wise weightage, number of sections, and other relevant factors defined by the commission. Check the DSSSB TGT Exam Pattern details below.

  • The written exam comprises objective-type questions.
  • There are two sections in the one-tier examination, i.e., Section A and Section B. Each section carries 100 marks, making it a total of 200 marks.
  • As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for wrong answers.

DSSSB Exam Pattern for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

2 hours

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

English Language

20

20

Hindi Language

20

20

Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology / B.Ed.)

100

100

Total

200

200

How to Cover DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023

DSSSB TGT is one of the most popular competitive examinations in the country. Thousands of candidates apply for this post, but only a few clear the exam owing to the best strategy and smart work. Thus, it is crucial to understand the DSSSB TGT syllabus to study all the topics important for the exam. Here are the best preparation tips to crack the DSSSB TGT 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Check the DSSSB TGT syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation.
  • Make a list of topics based on their weightage and previous knowledge of the subject.
  • Build a strong grip on the basic concepts of all the topics using the best books and online resources recommended by mentors, experts, and past toppers.
  • Practice mock tests and DSSSB TGT previous year's question papers to figure out strong and weak spots and improve time management.
  • Prepare short notes at the time of covering topics as it would be useful in last-minute revision.

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should select the DSSSB TGT books based on the latest syllabus and recent editions. The right books will help them to cover all the sections specified in the DSSSB TGT syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended DSSSB TGT books are discussed below:

 

DSSSB Books for TGT

Subject

Books Name

General Awareness

General Knowledge by Lucent Publications

General Intelligence & Reasoning ability

Logical Reasoning by Dr. R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand

Hindi

Samanya Hindi by Arihant Publication

Maths

Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal / S. Chand

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

 

Also Read,

DSSSB  PRT Salary

DSSSB PGT Eligibility Criteria

FAQ

What is DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023?

The DSSSB TGT Syllabus PDF comprises two sections, i.e., Section A and Section B.Section A is further divided into five sub-sections and Section B Comprises MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned, including questions on teaching methodology / B.Ed.

What is DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 for Section A?

The DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section A is further divided into five sub-sections, i.e., General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension, Test of English Language & Comprehension.

What is DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2023 for Section B?

The DSSSB TGT syllabus for Section B comprises subjects i.e., Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and Science.

What is the DSSSB TGT 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the DSSSB TGT exam pattern 2023, there are two sections in the one-tier examination, i.e., Section A and Section B. Each section carries 100 marks, making it a total of 200 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

How to prepare for DSSSB TGT Syllabus?

To ace the DSSSB TGT exam, one must thoroughly analyze the DSSSB TGT syllabus, use high-quality books, and practice mock papers and previous year's papers from reliable sources.

