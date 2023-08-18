DSSSB PRT Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand, Pay Structure, Perks

DSSSB PRT Salary 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the DSSSB PRT official notification for 5750 posts. The DSSSB PRT salary will range between Rs 36000-Rs 45000 per month. Get here Details of In hand salary, Allowances and more

DSSSB PRT Salary 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board decides the DSSSB PRT Salary 2023 as per the 7th pay commission. Candidates should check the official notification to get familiar with the DSSSB PRT 2023 salary and job profile before applying. DSSSB offers a lucrative salary with attractive allowances for the candidates appointed for the Primary Teacher post.

The DSSSB PRT salary will range between Rs 36000 to Rs 45000 per month. Along with the DSSSB PRT Teacher salary, they will also get various allowances such as dearness allowances, HRA, transport allowances, medical allowances, etc.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on DSSSB PRT salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, and career growth opportunities.

DSSSB PRT Salary 2023

Have a look at the complete overview of the DSSSB PRT Salary 2023 tabulated below:

DSSSB PRT Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board Post Name Primary Teacher Vacancies 5450 Selection Process Written Exam and Interview DSSSB PRT Salary 2023 Rs 36,000 to Rs 45000 (Approx) Allowances Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Transport Allowances, Medical Allowances, etc.

DSSSB PRT Salary 2023 Annual Package

The official decides the DSSSB Primary Teacher salary as per the guidelines of the 7th pay commission. The DSSSB PRT annual package comprises various elements such as pay scale, grade pay, basic salary, net salary, gross salary, deductions and allowances. The DSSSB PRT Teacher annual package is expected to range between Rs 4,00,000-Rs 5,50,000 per annum.

DSSSB PRT Salary Structure 2023

The DSSSB PRT salary structure includes pay scale basic pay, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. Here is the DSSSB PRT Teacher salary structure shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

DSSSB PRT Salary Structure 2023 Basic Pay Rs. 35400 HRA (24% on Basic) Rs. 8496 DA (9% on basic) Rs. 3186 Transport Allowances Rs. 3600 DA on TA (9% on TA) Rs. 324 Gross Pay Rs 51000 (approx)

DSSSB PRT In-Hand Salary

The DSSSB PRT in hand salary is decided as per the 7th pay commission. The Primary Teacher (PRT) salary in DSSSB includes basic pay, allowances, and deductions. Moreover, the net salary for a DSSSB Teacher is approximately Rs 45,000 per month, and the basic salary given to the primary teacher is Rs 35,400. Check the detailed DSSSB PRT in hand salary below.

DSSSB PRT In Hand Salary Gross Pay Rs 51000 Deductions NPS (National Pension System) Rs. 3859 Income Tax Rs. 1000 (Approx) GIS Rs. 60 Total Deductions Rs. 4919 Net Salary (approx.) Rs. 45000 (Approx)

DSSSB PRT Salary Allowances & Benefits

Apart from the basic DSSSB PRT salary, the selected will receive various allowances as a part of their Primary Teacher salary structure. The list of DSSSB PRT allowances and benefits for Primary Teacher posts are as follows.

Dearness Allowances (9% of basic pay).

House Rent Allowances (24% of basic pay).

Transport Allowances (Up to Rs 3600).

DA on TA (9% of the basic pay).

Maternity Leave for Women of 6 months with paid salary.

Limited Working Hours and Working Days, etc

DSSSB PRT Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the DSSSB Primary Teacher posts are required to perform all the tasks assigned by the senior-level authority. The DSSSB PRT job profile is as follows:

To teach students from Class 1 to 5.

To create lesson plans and schemes as per the latest curriculum.

To provide assignments to the students and evaluate their performance.

To design the question papers and examine the answer sheet.

To provide the right guidance to the students and maintain decorum in the classroom.

DSSSB PRT Career Growth

There is enormous scope for career growth and promotion for the candidates appointed for primary teacher posts. They may be considered for promotion based on their performance, seniority, and experience. A PRT teacher may get promoted to a TGT profile and then to a PGT post, and so on. With the promotion to the senior post, they will also receive higher DSSSB PRT salary and allowances.