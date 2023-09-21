DSSSB Admit Card 2023: Download JE, AE and Other Call Letter Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for Manager (Mechanical), Publication Assistant, Manager (Accounts), Junior Engineer (Civil)/Section Officer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical), and Assistant Law Officer/Legal Assistant.

DSSSB Admit Card 2023: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on 25 and 27 September 2023. The admit card has been released for the post of Manager (Mechanical), Publication Assistant, Manager (Accounts), Junior Engineer (Civil)/Section Officer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Electrical), and Assistant Law Officer/Legal Assistant.

Candidates can download the DSSSB Admit Card from the official website of the board. The admit card can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth.

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link gien on the website ‘Download e-Admit Card for DSSSB online examinations scheduled on 25th & 27th Sept 2023.’

Step 3: Fill your details

Step 4: Download DSSSB JE Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card