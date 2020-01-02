DSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 536 Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Clerk, Stenographer, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Store Keeper, Section Officer, Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Investigator, Pharmacist, Office Superintendent, Legal Assistant, Manager (Public Relations), Junior Telephone Operator, Draftsman, Labour Welfare Inspector, Accountant and Lab Assistant (Biology).

Candidates can apply online for DSSSB Recruitment 2020 on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Online Application will start from 07 January 2020 and will continue till 06 February 2020. DSSSB Applications received through any other mode shall be stand rejected automatically.

More details on DSSSB Recruitment 2020 such as qualification, age limit, application process, fee etc are given below in this article.

Notification details

Advertisement No. – 01/20

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application - 07 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 06 February 2020

DSSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 536

Post Code – 01/20, Store Keeper, G.B. Pant Govt. Engineering College – 1

Post Code – 02/20, Section Officer (Horticulture), Delhi Jal Board – 9

Post Code – 03/20, Assistant Engineer, Delhi Jal Board - 46

Post Code – 04/20, Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Department - 78

Post Code – 05/20, Investigator, Department of Social Welfare- 15

Post Code – 06/20, Stenographer (English), Delhi Transport Corporation - 38

Post Code – 07/20, Stenographer (Hindi), Delhi Transport Corporation - 6

Post Code – 08/20, Pharmacist, Delhi Transport Corporation - 15

Post Code – 09/20, Office Superintendent, Delhi Transport Corporation - 23

Post Code – 10/20, Legal Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation - 4

Post Code – 11/20, Manager (Public Relations), Delhi Transport Corporation - 1

Post Code – 12/20, Junior Telephone Operator, Delhi Transport Corporation – 10

Post Code – 13/20, Junior Clerk, Delhi Transport Corporation - 254

Post Code – 14/20, Draftsman, Delhi Transport Corporation – 2

Post Code – 15/20, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation - 2

Post Code – 16/20, Labour Welfare Inspector, Delhi Transport Corporation - 4

Post Code – 17/20, Accountant, Delhi Transport Corporation -18

Post Code – 18/20, Lab Assistant (Biology), Forensic Science Laboratory - 10

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Clerk, Delhi Transport Corporation – 12 th pass (10+2) or equivalent with a typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.

pass (10+2) or equivalent with a typing speed of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer. Stenographer (English), Delhi Transport Corporation - Matric with a speed of at least 100/40 w.p.m. in English shorthand/computer typewriting.

Stenographer (Hindi), Delhi Transport Corporation - Matric with a speed of at least 80/30 w.p.m. in Hindi shorthand/computer typewriting.

Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation - Graduate with 3 years experience of similar job. 2. Should know Hindi, Urdu and English. 3 years experience of similar job.

Assistant Engineer, Delhi Jal Board - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University

Store Keeper, G.B. Pant Govt. Engineering College – Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university. OR Diploma in any field from a recognized Institute/ Board/ University with 02 years relevant experience in a Government / Public Sector Undertaking / Autonomous Bodies.

Section Officer (Horticulture), Delhi Jal Board - Degree in Agriculture or Degree in Science with Botany as a subject from a recognized University/ Institute. Two years experience in the field of ornamental horticulture, landscaping and gardening

Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Department - 10+2 pass in any stream i.e. Science, Commerce, Arts from recognized University/ Board. Two years Diploma in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Science from a recognized University or Board. One year experience in the relevant field.

Investigator, Department of Social Welfare- Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University/ Board. One year Experience in the field in Govt. or Private Organization.

Pharmacist, Delhi Transport Corporation - Matric with a diploma in the trade i.e. Pharmacist with two years experience OR B. Pharma with one year experience OR M. Pharma

Office Superintendent, Delhi Transport Corporation - Graduate from any recognized University. 5 years experience in a Central/ State Government/ UT Govt. Office/ PSU/ State Transport Undertaking in the Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400) and above

Legal Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation - B.A., L.L.B. with at least one year experience of working with Advocate and enrolled with Bar Council. Should also have Knowledge (read and write) of Hindi and Urdu Language. At least one year experience of working with Advocate and enrolled with Bar Council

Manager (Public Relations), Delhi Transport Corporation - A first class Master’s Degree in Arts or MBA from a recognized University. Three years experience in a responsible supervisory capacity in a Road Transport Organization with minimum two years in “Public Relations”

Junior Telephone Operator, Delhi Transport Corporation - Matric with certificate in Radio Mechanic.

Draftsman, Delhi Transport Corporation - Matric with Diploma or Certificate in Draftsmanship (Civil).

Labour Welfare Inspector, Delhi Transport Corporation - Graduate in one of the Social Sciences preferably in Sociology.

Accountant, Delhi Transport Corporation - B.Com Degree from any recognized University/ Institute or SAS exams passed as conducted by the appropriate Govt. 5 years experience in a Central/ State Government/ UT Govt. office/ PSU/ State Transport Undertakings in the Pay Matrix Level-4 (Grade Pay Rs. 2400) and above

Lab Assistant (Biology), Forensic Science Laboratory - B.Sc. with Botany/ Zoology from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

Age Limit for Post Code 01, 04, 18/20: 18-27 Years

Age Limit for Post Cod 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16/20: 18-35 Years

Age Limit for Post Code 02, 03/20: Not Exceeding 30 Years

Age Limit for Post Code 17/20: Not Exceeding 35 Years

Age Limit for Post Code 05/20: Not Exceeding 27 Years

Age Limit for Post Code 11/20: Below 35 Years

Selection Procedure for Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable

How to Apply for DSSSB Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ from 07 January to 06 February 2020.

Application Fees

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category)

DSSSB 2020 Notification PDF

DSSSB Official Website