DU College and Course Fee 2021 - Know Fee Structure of B.Com. (Hons.), BA Eco (Hons.), BA English (Hons.), and other Popular Courses

DU Admissions 2021 have already commenced for various UG, PG Courses. Read more here about the course and college-wise fees structure for top courses in Delhi University.

Delhi University College and Course Fee Structure 2021 - The University of Delhi is has commenced admission for several popular Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate(PG) Courses from 26th July onwards. Provided that every year lakhs of aspirants apply to the top colleges at both North and South campuses, the DU cut-offs are expected to soar high this time as well.

Therefore, it is important to find out the cost of education which one is supposed to incur in the span of a 3-year graduation course. The DU college and course fee vary depending upon the course and college that is in demand.

So here is the compiled list of DU top courses that are being opted by the aspirants every year with the DU course fee in each of the top 5 colleges that offer the course. Read on to find out complete details regarding the expected DU course and college fee 2021 as provided below:-

B.Com.(Honours) Colleges and Course Fees

Bachelor's in Commerce or B.Com (Hons) is an exclusive in-demand course offered by several colleges of DU. The University is said to receive one of the highest numbers of applications for this course, which is why sometimes the cutoff soar beyond 99%.

Here is the list of top 5 colleges and the course fee for the B.Com (Hons.) specialization:-

Name of the College Course Fee (Approximate) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Rs. 45,000 Lady Shri Ram College for Women Rs. 60,000 Hindu College Rs. 55,000 Sri Venkateswara College Rs. 38,000 Hansraj College Rs. 62,000

BA Economics (Honours) Colleges and Course Fees

Another popular course in line that candidates want to pursue at the varsity is BA Economics (Honours) given the good placements and career opportunities offered by the placement cell of the colleges.

Take a look at the list of top 5 colleges and the course fee for the BA Economics (Hons.) specialization:-

Name of the College Course Fee (Approximate) St. Stephen's College Rs. 1 lakh Delhi School of Economics Rs. 30,000 Shri Ram College of Commerce Rs. 45,000 Lady Shri Ram College for Women Rs. 50,000 Hindu College Rs. 52,000

BA Political Science (Honours) Colleges and Course Fees

If you are willing to pursue a career in BA Political Science (Honours), do not miss out to enroll at the University of Delhi as it is known to offer exposure to one of the best industry experts that enhances the overall development of the aspirants.

Given below is the list of top 5 colleges and the course fee for the BA Political Science (Hons.) specialization:-

Name of the College Course Fee (Approximate) Hindu College Rs. 52,000 Lady Shri Ram College for Women Rs. 40,000 Kirori Mal College Rs. 36,000 Ramjas College Rs. 40,000 Miranda House Rs. 42,000

BA English (Honours) Colleges and Course Fees

Undoubtedly the cutoff for BA English (Hons.) is seen touching 99% with top colleges due to thousands of applicants showing keen interest in the pedagogy offered by the colleges of the university.

Know the list of top 5 colleges and the course fee for the BA English (Hons.) specialization:-

Name of the College Course Fee (Approximate) St. Stephen's College Rs. 1.10 lakh Lady Shri Ram College for Women Rs. 45,000 Miranda House Rs. 45,000 Hindu College Rs. 52,000 Kamla Nehru College Rs. 30,000

BA Hindi (Honours) Colleges and Course Fees

Offbeat yet another popular course preferred by the Humanities stream students is BA Hindi (Hons.) that provides wide exposure in terms of pedagogy, cultural societies, and other extra-curricular activities.

Read carefully the list of top 5 colleges and the course fee for the BA Hindi (Hons.) specialization:-

Name of the College Course Fee (Approximate) Hindu College Rs. 40,000 Kirori Mal College Rs. 27,500 Gargi College Rs. 44,966 Dyal Singh College Rs. 24,000 Ramjas College Rs. 12,000

BA Psychology (Honours) Colleges and Course Fees

Psychology Honours is another not-to-miss course offered by the top-notch colleges of DU and year on year, the cutoff for this course is seen soaring provided the golden opportunities offered in this domain after completing graduation.

Do not miss out on the list of top 5 colleges and the course fee for the BA Psychology (Hons.) specialization:-

Name of the College Course Fee (Approximate) Lady Shri Ram College for Women Rs. 46,000 Indraprastha College Rs. 39,000 Jesus & Mary College Rs. 46,000 Gargi College Rs. 36,000 Kamla Nehru College Rs. 30,000

BA History (Honours) Colleges and Course Fees

The DU is home to one of the best faculty and infrastructural support when it comes to BA History Hons., therefore, students do not miss a chance to apply for this course as well.

The list of top 5 colleges and the course fee for the BA History (Hons.) specialization is mentioned as under:-

Name of the College Course Fee (Approximate) Lady Shri Ram College Rs. 16,400 Indraprastha College for Women Rs. 19,000 Miranda House Rs. 12,200 Hans Raj College Rs. Rs. 19,200 Hindu College Rs. 14,300

Once the DU cutoff is released, there might be a few changes in the DU college and course fee for the DU Admissions 2021 season. However, as soon as the changes are officially announced on the official website, we will the same on this page to enhance the user accessibility towards their preferred options.

Stay tuned with Jagranjosh.com to receive the latest updates about DU Admission Season 2021.