DU Cutoff 2026 Released: Check Delhi University Round 1 Minimum Scores for Commerce Colleges
Delhi University has released the Round 1 cutoff for B.Com and B.Com (Hons) programmes under the CSAS system. Candidates can now check their allotment status by logging into the official website. Check the tables below for minimum CUET score requirements across various categories for top colleges such as SRCC and Kirori Mal.
DU Cutoff 2026 Released: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DU Cutoff 2026 along with the first allocation list of undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
Students who are aiming to secure a seat in the courses such as B.Com and B.Com (Hons) must login into their account to check the college they have been allotted. As per the data released by DU, the college for the commerce stream are Kirori Mal College
Ramjas College, Sri Venketeswara College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, etc. Continue reading the article for the category-wise Round 1 minimum allocation score.
DU Cutoff 2026 for Commerce Stream
The cutoff varies on various factors such as number of seats, difficulty level of exam, category of candidate, etc. As per the data released by DU at admission.uod.ac.in, admission to the top 10 colleges for B.Com requires more than 800 marks in CUET for the general category, while for B.Com (Hons) it requires more than 850 marks. Candidates can check the detailed category cutoff below for B.Com as well as B.Com (Hons).
DU Cutoff 2026: B.Com
The colleges for B.Com include Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College, Sri Venketeswara College, and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, where the UR category started getting closed at 889.8221 CUET marks. The admission for B.Com gets in Round 1 at 608.9826 with Shyam Lal Evening College.
|
College Name
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
889.8221
|
809.0275
|
740.0673
|
650.4753
|
853.0985
|
884.0061
|
801.9361
|
729.6594
|
624.7587
|
850.2126
|
Sri Venketeswara College
|
876.9263
|
792.5603
|
723.0743
|
616.754
|
845.4051
|
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|
859.403
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
|
844.4022
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Daulat Ram College (W)
|
834.4386
|
743.1344
|
641.4943
|
526.2087
|
793.5288
|
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|
826.3381
|
742.6924
|
651.8458
|
533.6136
|
784.1752
|
Jesus & Mary College (W)
|
823.3662
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
|
820.0548
|
731.1854
|
643.5543
|
528.6467
|
781.3679
|
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
|
806.0278
|
709.2243
|
622.5487
|
503.8705
|
771.4456
|
Gargi College (W)
|
798.9209
|
690.2313
|
590.2336
|
432.808
|
739.6724
|
Dyal Singh College
|
775.9588
|
662.7946
|
561.5374
|
384.1635
|
715.7133
|
Maitreyi College (W)
|
775.1346
|
649.9036
|
544.4768
|
363.3534
|
710.2913
|
Aryabhatta College
|
773.1199
|
651.4686
|
568.0719
|
476.5432
|
707.5404
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
763.9867
|
632.5497
|
535.0266
|
323.0468
|
696.8741
|
Motilal Nehru College
|
759.7029
|
641.9682
|
531.3287
|
331.2922
|
695.9156
|
Ram Lal Anand College
|
754.8372
|
633.0771
|
528.6858
|
344.4464
|
690.6276
|
Ramanujan College
|
753.599
|
623.0163
|
529.0539
|
332.2629
|
682.3168
|
Shivaji College
|
735.5528
|
598.2998
|
507.1475
|
258.1831
|
658.0477
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
724.2517
|
587.1431
|
471.8393
|
166.1016
|
650.3807
|
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
|
715.4934
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)
|
703.7772
|
556.6186
|
425.2377
|
152.9472
|
619.4684
|
Satyawati College
|
699.3606
|
544.18
|
449.5096
|
168.7037
|
612.5883
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
693.8602
|
543.0255
|
463.3206
|
108.8599
|
610.6342
|
P.G.D.A.V. College
|
692.9268
|
542.5354
|
455.6364
|
155.2281
|
601.6306
|
Shyam Lal College
|
677.192
|
517.4937
|
429.645
|
163.4631
|
585.5172
|
Dyal Singh College (Evening)
|
670.7249
|
518.8394
|
399.0481
|
108.2771
|
591.0679
|
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|
667.4684
|
509.9496
|
434.1067
|
184.2234
|
565.9747
|
Motilal Nehru College (Evening)
|
666.5555
|
511.2181
|
410.5967
|
170.5479
|
590.4936
|
Lakshmibai College (W)
|
664.1556
|
479.2441
|
385.4162
|
185.9884
|
562.2848
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
664.15
|
488.4809
|
406.9228
|
132.0393
|
561.0493
|
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
|
663.9834
|
489.5155
|
414.9031
|
223.8618
|
573.9858
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
650.8147
|
460.506
|
375.2167
|
304.5252
|
541.6347
|
Mata Sundri College for Women (W)
|
643.9314
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)
|
632.9544
|
446.8528
|
360.3821
|
528.0436
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
|
631.9126
|
460.8813
|
387.0918
|
203.4733
|
510.549
|
Swami Shardhanand College
|
629.6601
|
460.7144
|
387.6773
|
133.3959
|
533.3431
|
Bharati College (W)
|
629.4655
|
458.3124
|
362.3774
|
210.0877
|
520.4126
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
622.8041
|
442.6317
|
345.963
|
-
|
518.224
|
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
|
618.9131
|
431.6527
|
338.0771
|
-
|
496.2915
|
P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)
|
618.7491
|
447.8644
|
355.9033
|
-
|
516.1858
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
|
616.0655
|
448
|
342.3809
|
266.9668
|
514.3405
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
|
612.9427
|
442.4858
|
351.7015
|
231.3085
|
507.9761
|
Shyam Lal College (Evening)
|
608.9826
|
433.551
|
334.8603
|
191.8023
|
501.8982
DU Cutoff 2026: B.Com (Hons)
The top choice of students for B.Com (Hons) course at Delhi University are Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W), Hansraj College, etc. Check the table below for detailed category wise cutoff marks
|
College Name
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
924.3009
|
849.1369
|
796.3987
|
723.6367
|
887.9131
|
Hindu College
|
919.8738
|
843.5968
|
786.8962
|
713.7103
|
885.5111
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
912.5385
|
833.4709
|
756.5395
|
669.656
|
875.6997
|
Hansraj College
|
907.5044
|
828.8441
|
764.5024
|
672.0275
|
874.6854
|
Kirori Mal College
|
903.7315
|
824.1002
|
756.5797
|
661.0921
|
871.4895
|
Ramjas College
|
895.5999
|
817.1925
|
747.3508
|
642.6724
|
862.6918
|
Sri Venketeswara College
|
891.5004
|
811.1376
|
741.9178
|
635.1578
|
860.6359
|
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|
869.2774
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of
Commerce
|
865.4505
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Daulat Ram College (W)
|
856.3556
|
766.2997
|
696.8248
|
576.6025
|
829.2352
|
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
|
854.4799
|
780.0332
|
701.7796
|
584.6259
|
838.7163
|
Jesus & Mary College (W)
|
851.0255
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
|
836.8295
|
754.1287
|
671.4237
|
538.0741
|
810.6111
|
Gargi College (W)
|
831.1564
|
729.3554
|
650.6108
|
509.8428
|
786.7065
|
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
|
828.1138
|
746.4146
|
669.135
|
541.5342
|
800.4204
|
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
|
827.7007
|
730.9668
|
632.0424
|
492.5881
|
791.5632
|
Maitreyi College (W)
|
812.2525
|
690.7109
|
589.9507
|
438.0562
|
745.6309
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
804.2344
|
689.431
|
578.5305
|
421.6578
|
743.7517
|
Dyal Singh College
|
796.7067
|
695.3015
|
603.3428
|
445.8534
|
750.5787
|
College of Vocational Studies
|
794.3665
|
676.6919
|
578.8135
|
387.9519
|
743.501
|
Aryabhatta College
|
793.4559
|
686.7711
|
601.5701
|
477.2579
|
741.0603
|
Motilal Nehru College
|
786.627
|
676.8712
|
577.4692
|
425.0725
|
729.8003
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|
783.7185
|
673.8708
|
578.4182
|
424.0942
|
724.4292
|
Ram Lal Anand College
|
780.2787
|
662.0293
|
571.4027
|
466.798
|
725.9475
|
Ramanujan College
|
773.4278
|
656.7537
|
561.4824
|
354.1997
|
713.9679
|
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)
|
773.1213
|
679.5082
|
549.2436
|
419.3771
|
716.6771
|
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
|
766.4355
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
765.6076
|
646.6887
|
550.8221
|
389.1135
|
706.2877
|
Deshbandhu College
|
763.0396
|
639.0912
|
551.8369
|
375.8691
|
708.9887
|
Shivaji College
|
756.649
|
634.9987
|
539.976
|
359.3418
|
690.2724
|
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|
752.8439
|
606.5998
|
509.0485
|
133.3876
|
673.4461
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
740.6069
|
598.9621
|
510.7083
|
142.2465
|
657.1593
|
Rajdhani College
|
733.5262
|
594.2487
|
514.8197
|
244.4741
|
665.6092
|
Satyawati College
|
731.5558
|
589.355
|
499.9392
|
106.7377
|
650.4194
|
P.G.D.A.V. College
|
730.1603
|
594.191
|
509.7906
|
252.2319
|
657.8541
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
727.6949
|
563.9853
|
486.9239
|
180.7005
|
627.0991
|
Acharya Narendra Dev College
|
718.5747
|
569.0049
|
484.8911
|
139.9449
|
628.5515
|
Dyal Singh College (Evening)
|
715.1966
|
575.9762
|
472.4916
|
219.0631
|
651.6283
|
Lakshmibai College (W)
|
714.2095
|
557.842
|
457.2264
|
271.6998
|
627.6633
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
712.6714
|
576.7554
|
487.8171
|
162.7383
|
635.2573
|
Shyam Lal College
|
706.2486
|
553.4545
|
467.0196
|
179.7905
|
616.6857
|
Motilal Nehru College (Evening)
|
699.6444
|
572.1804
|
464.7922
|
254.3734
|
638.8644
|
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
|
699.5031
|
524.362
|
448.5238
|
252.1237
|
623.644
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
695.4982
|
515.5936
|
440.4566
|
380.9113
|
593.1223
|
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
|
695.2991
|
550.017
|
465.6627
|
146.5158
|
600.7206
|
Swami Shardhanand College
|
679.1998
|
526.3155
|
448.3399
|
129.7563
|
601.4142
|
Bharati College (W)
|
673.0963
|
510.3546
|
415.3479
|
274.1976
|
587.0731
|
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College
For Women (W)
|
668.8543
|
498.0435
|
412.6422
|
595.0359
|
568.1991
|
Mata Sundri College for Women
(W)
|
666.4328
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)
|
658.9247
|
505.5915
|
418.2082
|
292.8293
|
560.4543
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
|
658.2341
|
506.3563
|
396.7822
|
175.2838
|
568.0799
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
|
657.9701
|
487.2293
|
402.2675
|
292.648
|
563.7028
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
650.9645
|
484.1467
|
381.187
|
-
|
545.6077
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
|
646.2948
|
491.5629
|
396.6626
|
170.094
|
549.977
|
Shyam Lal College (Evening)
|
645.287
|
483.8567
|
381.8217
|
307.2053
|
541.1435
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.