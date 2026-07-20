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DU Cutoff 2026 Released: Check Delhi University Round 1 Minimum Scores for Commerce Colleges

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 18:55 IST

Delhi University has released the Round 1 cutoff for B.Com and B.Com (Hons) programmes under the CSAS system. Candidates can now check their allotment status by logging into the official website. Check the tables below for minimum CUET score requirements across various categories for top colleges such as SRCC and Kirori Mal.

DU Cutoff 2026
DU Cutoff 2026

DU Cutoff 2026 Released: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DU Cutoff 2026 along with the first allocation list of undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
Students who are aiming to secure a seat in the courses such as B.Com and B.Com (Hons) must login into their account to check the college they have been allotted. As per the data released by DU, the college for the commerce stream are Kirori Mal College
Ramjas College, Sri Venketeswara College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, etc. Continue reading the article for the category-wise Round 1 minimum allocation score.

DU Cutoff 2026 for Commerce Stream

The cutoff varies on various factors such as number of seats, difficulty level of exam, category of candidate, etc. As per the data released by DU at admission.uod.ac.in, admission to the top 10 colleges for B.Com requires more than 800 marks in CUET for the general category, while for B.Com (Hons) it requires more than 850 marks. Candidates can check the detailed category cutoff below for B.Com as well as B.Com (Hons).

DU Cutoff 2026: B.Com

The colleges for B.Com include Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College, Sri Venketeswara College, and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, where the UR category started getting closed at 889.8221 CUET marks. The admission for B.Com gets in Round 1 at 608.9826 with Shyam Lal Evening College.

College Name

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Kirori Mal College

889.8221

809.0275

740.0673

650.4753

853.0985

Ramjas College

884.0061

801.9361

729.6594

624.7587

850.2126

Sri Venketeswara College

876.9263

792.5603

723.0743

616.754

845.4051

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

859.403

-

-

-

-

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

844.4022

-

-

-

-

Daulat Ram College (W)

834.4386

743.1344

641.4943

526.2087

793.5288

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

826.3381

742.6924

651.8458

533.6136

784.1752

Jesus & Mary College (W)

823.3662

-

-

-

-

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

820.0548

731.1854

643.5543

528.6467

781.3679

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

806.0278

709.2243

622.5487

503.8705

771.4456

Gargi College (W)

798.9209

690.2313

590.2336

432.808

739.6724

Dyal Singh College

775.9588

662.7946

561.5374

384.1635

715.7133

Maitreyi College (W)

775.1346

649.9036

544.4768

363.3534

710.2913

Aryabhatta College

773.1199

651.4686

568.0719

476.5432

707.5404

Kamala Nehru College (W)

763.9867

632.5497

535.0266

323.0468

696.8741

Motilal Nehru College

759.7029

641.9682

531.3287

331.2922

695.9156

Ram Lal Anand College

754.8372

633.0771

528.6858

344.4464

690.6276

Ramanujan College

753.599

623.0163

529.0539

332.2629

682.3168

Shivaji College

735.5528

598.2998

507.1475

258.1831

658.0477

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

724.2517

587.1431

471.8393

166.1016

650.3807

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

715.4934

-

-

-

-

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

703.7772

556.6186

425.2377

152.9472

619.4684

Satyawati College

699.3606

544.18

449.5096

168.7037

612.5883

Zakir Husain Delhi College

693.8602

543.0255

463.3206

108.8599

610.6342

P.G.D.A.V. College

692.9268

542.5354

455.6364

155.2281

601.6306

Shyam Lal College

677.192

517.4937

429.645

163.4631

585.5172

Dyal Singh College (Evening)

670.7249

518.8394

399.0481

108.2771

591.0679

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

667.4684

509.9496

434.1067

184.2234

565.9747

Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

666.5555

511.2181

410.5967

170.5479

590.4936

Lakshmibai College (W)

664.1556

479.2441

385.4162

185.9884

562.2848

Kalindi College (W)

664.15

488.4809

406.9228

132.0393

561.0493

Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

663.9834

489.5155

414.9031

223.8618

573.9858

Vivekananda College (W)

650.8147

460.506

375.2167

304.5252

541.6347

Mata Sundri College for Women (W)

643.9314

-

-

-

-

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W)

632.9544

446.8528

360.3821

  

528.0436

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

631.9126

460.8813

387.0918

203.4733

510.549

Swami Shardhanand College

629.6601

460.7144

387.6773

133.3959

533.3431

Bharati College (W)

629.4655

458.3124

362.3774

210.0877

520.4126

Satyawati College (Evening)

622.8041

442.6317

345.963

-

518.224

Bhagini Nivedita College (W)

618.9131

431.6527

338.0771

-

496.2915

P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

618.7491

447.8644

355.9033

-

516.1858

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

616.0655

448

342.3809

266.9668

514.3405

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

612.9427

442.4858

351.7015

231.3085

507.9761

Shyam Lal College (Evening)

608.9826

433.551

334.8603

191.8023

501.8982

DU Cutoff 2026: B.Com (Hons)

The top choice of students for B.Com (Hons) course at Delhi University are Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W), Hansraj College, etc. Check the table below for detailed category wise cutoff marks

College Name

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Shri Ram College of Commerce

924.3009

849.1369

796.3987

723.6367

887.9131

Hindu College

919.8738

843.5968

786.8962

713.7103

885.5111

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

912.5385

833.4709

756.5395

669.656

875.6997

Hansraj College

907.5044

828.8441

764.5024

672.0275

874.6854

Kirori Mal College

903.7315

824.1002

756.5797

661.0921

871.4895

Ramjas College

895.5999

817.1925

747.3508

642.6724

862.6918

Sri Venketeswara College

891.5004

811.1376

741.9178

635.1578

860.6359

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

869.2774

-

-

-

-

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of

Commerce

865.4505

-

-

-

-

Daulat Ram College (W)

856.3556

766.2997

696.8248

576.6025

829.2352

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

854.4799

780.0332

701.7796

584.6259

838.7163

Jesus & Mary College (W)

851.0255

-

-

-

-

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

836.8295

754.1287

671.4237

538.0741

810.6111

Gargi College (W)

831.1564

729.3554

650.6108

509.8428

786.7065

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

828.1138

746.4146

669.135

541.5342

800.4204

Indraprastha College for Women (W)

827.7007

730.9668

632.0424

492.5881

791.5632

Maitreyi College (W)

812.2525

690.7109

589.9507

438.0562

745.6309

Kamala Nehru College (W)

804.2344

689.431

578.5305

421.6578

743.7517

Dyal Singh College

796.7067

695.3015

603.3428

445.8534

750.5787

College of Vocational Studies

794.3665

676.6919

578.8135

387.9519

743.501

Aryabhatta College

793.4559

686.7711

601.5701

477.2579

741.0603

Motilal Nehru College

786.627

676.8712

577.4692

425.0725

729.8003

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

783.7185

673.8708

578.4182

424.0942

724.4292

Ram Lal Anand College

780.2787

662.0293

571.4027

466.798

725.9475

Ramanujan College

773.4278

656.7537

561.4824

354.1997

713.9679

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)

773.1213

679.5082

549.2436

419.3771

716.6771

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

766.4355

-

-

-

-

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

765.6076

646.6887

550.8221

389.1135

706.2877

Deshbandhu College

763.0396

639.0912

551.8369

375.8691

708.9887

Shivaji College

756.649

634.9987

539.976

359.3418

690.2724

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

752.8439

606.5998

509.0485

133.3876

673.4461

Maharaja Agrasen College

740.6069

598.9621

510.7083

142.2465

657.1593

Rajdhani College

733.5262

594.2487

514.8197

244.4741

665.6092

Satyawati College

731.5558

589.355

499.9392

106.7377

650.4194

P.G.D.A.V. College

730.1603

594.191

509.7906

252.2319

657.8541

Kalindi College (W)

727.6949

563.9853

486.9239

180.7005

627.0991

Acharya Narendra Dev College

718.5747

569.0049

484.8911

139.9449

628.5515

Dyal Singh College (Evening)

715.1966

575.9762

472.4916

219.0631

651.6283

Lakshmibai College (W)

714.2095

557.842

457.2264

271.6998

627.6633

Zakir Husain Delhi College

712.6714

576.7554

487.8171

162.7383

635.2573

Shyam Lal College

706.2486

553.4545

467.0196

179.7905

616.6857

Motilal Nehru College (Evening)

699.6444

572.1804

464.7922

254.3734

638.8644

Janki Devi Memorial College (W)

699.5031

524.362

448.5238

252.1237

623.644

Vivekananda College (W)

695.4982

515.5936

440.4566

380.9113

593.1223

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

695.2991

550.017

465.6627

146.5158

600.7206

Swami Shardhanand College

679.1998

526.3155

448.3399

129.7563

601.4142

Bharati College (W)

673.0963

510.3546

415.3479

274.1976

587.0731

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College

For Women (W)

668.8543

498.0435

412.6422

595.0359

568.1991

Mata Sundri College for Women

(W)

666.4328

-

-

-

-

P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

658.9247

505.5915

418.2082

292.8293

560.4543

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

658.2341

506.3563

396.7822

175.2838

568.0799

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

657.9701

487.2293

402.2675

292.648

563.7028

Satyawati College (Evening)

650.9645

484.1467

381.187

-

545.6077

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)

646.2948

491.5629

396.6626

170.094

549.977

Shyam Lal College (Evening)

645.287

483.8567

381.8217

307.2053

541.1435

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 18:55 IST

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