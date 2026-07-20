DU Cutoff 2026 Released: Check Delhi University Round 1 Minimum Scores for Commerce Colleges

DU Cutoff 2026 Released: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DU Cutoff 2026 along with the first allocation list of undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Students who are aiming to secure a seat in the courses such as B.Com and B.Com (Hons) must login into their account to check the college they have been allotted. As per the data released by DU, the college for the commerce stream are Kirori Mal College

Ramjas College, Sri Venketeswara College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, etc. Continue reading the article for the category-wise Round 1 minimum allocation score.

DU Cutoff 2026 for Commerce Stream

The cutoff varies on various factors such as number of seats, difficulty level of exam, category of candidate, etc. As per the data released by DU at admission.uod.ac.in, admission to the top 10 colleges for B.Com requires more than 800 marks in CUET for the general category, while for B.Com (Hons) it requires more than 850 marks. Candidates can check the detailed category cutoff below for B.Com as well as B.Com (Hons).