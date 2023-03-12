DU Recruitment 2023: 94 Faculty Posts in Gargi College, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Gargi College, Delhi University has announced the DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Professor Posts. Candidates can apply online from the DU Recruitment 2023 official website of Gargi College i.e., gargicollege.in For more information on how to apply for the DU Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The institution aims to fill a total of 100 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Interested individuals can find out more about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and additional details by reading the information provided below.

The Gargi College has invited applications for the Delhi University Recruitment 2023.

DU Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Delhi University Posts Name Assistant Professor Mode of Application Online Last Date to Apply March 25, 2023 Selection process Personality Test and Document Verification

Candidates can download the DU Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination.

Download PDF: DU Gargi College Recruitment 2023 Notification

Candidates can check the DU Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below.

DU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins Already Commenced Last Date to Apply March 25, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

Candidates who identify as belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of ₹500/- in order to submit their application. However, those who fall into the SC, ST, PwBD category, or identify as women, are exempt from paying any application fees.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.







DU Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

Here are the vacancy details for the recruitment:

Subject Number of Posts Botany 8 Chemistry 3 Commerce 17 Economics 10 Education 5 English 8 Hindi 5 Mathematics 10 Microbiology 3 Philosophy 4 Physical Education 1 Physics 4 Political Science 4 Psychology 8 Sanskrit 1 Zoology 3

Candidates can check below the highlights of DU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Here are the eligibility criteria for the position of Assistant Professor at Gargi College:

Candidates must have a master's degree in a relevant or allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from a foreign university with a minimum of 55% marks.

In addition to the above, candidates must have also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by either UGC or CSIR. However, exemptions from NET may be granted as per the guidelines outlined in the job description.

The position is open to individuals with qualifications in disciplines such as Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, and Physical Education.

For more detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria, refer to the job description provided.

The application process for DU Faculty Recruitment 2023 has already commenced and the last date to apply for the DU Recruitment 2023 for the Assistant Professor is March 25, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.