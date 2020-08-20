DUET Registration 2020: The University of Delhi is responsible for DUET 2020 registration process. Candidates seeking to appear in the undergraduate/postgraduate Delhi University Entrance Test conducted by the National Testing Agency were required to complete the registration process of DUET 2020. The authorities had begun the DUET 2020 registration process on 20th June 2020 and closed the window on 31st July 2020. To appear in the entrance exam it is imperative that candidates complete the registration for DUET 2020 by filling in the application form. In order to o register for DUET 2020, candidates are required to possess a valid mobile number, email ID, scanned passport sized photograph, scanned signature among other things. Candidates were required to complete the registration for DUET 2020 in the online mode only. It is important to remember that the registrations for DUET 2020 completed before the last date specified by will only be considered. Candidates will not be allowed to participate in DUET 2020 registration and complete the application process after the last date is over. For complete details o DUET registration 2020 including important dates, filling in the application form, documents required etc., candidates are advised to read the article below.

DUET Registration 2020 - Important Dates

NTA will conduct DUET 2020 for screening of candidates to the various undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by the University of Delhi. Candidates can find important dates of DUET 2020 registration in the table below.

Events Dates (2020) Start of DUET 2020 Registration 20th June Last for DUET registration 2020 31st July Last date to pay registration fee for DUET 2020 31st July

DUET Registration 2020 - Requirements

Before starting with the registration process of DUET 2020, candidates must make sure that they have to following requirements handy:

An active mobile number

A valid email Id(to which registration-related information will be sent)

Scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph in the required format and size

Scanned copy of candidate’s signature in the required size and format

Steps to Register for DUET 2020

The various steps for successful registration of DUET 2020 are provided below.

Step 1: Registering online on the official portal of university of Delhi by providing name, valid email address, choosing a security question, answer to the security question, password, and captcha.

Step 2: Logging in to the DUET 2020 registration portal with the registration details - email address as username, password and captcha

Step 3: Filling in of the DUET application form by providing personal details, academic details, address of communication, bank details (for the refund of fee in case of cancellation of admission) and course applying for

Step 4: Uploading of documents - scanned images ofpassport size photograph, signature, self-attested copies of Class 10th and Class 12th marksheet, Caste certificate and Sports/ECA certificates (if applicable), as per the format and size specified.

Step 5: Previewing the Application form, making changes/corrections (if required)

Step 6: Paying the DUET 2020 registration fee in the online mode via Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking (Rs. 500 for candidates from General/OBC category, Rs. 250 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates)

Step 7: Downloading the duly filled in application form for DUET 2020 registration and receipt of payment for future reference.

Candidates must note that the details provided during the DUET registrtion 2020 and subsequent filling of the application form are genuine and correct. Any candidate found to provide falsified information, his/her registration for DUET 2020 will be rejected.