DVC Recruitment 2022 for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET): Apply Online at dvc.gov.in

DVC Recruitment 2022: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has openings for Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs). Candidates can check the application and notification below.

DVC Recruitment 2022 for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET): Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is looking to recruit Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, C&I, IT and Communication. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2022.

An interested engineer can apply online on the official website e https://www.dvc.gov.in. The application link is available till 31 December 2022.

DV GET Online Application Link

DV GET Notification Link

DVC GET Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies GET(Mech) 27 GET (Elec) 45 GET (Civil) 9 GET (C&I) 9 GET(IT) 5 GET(Comm) 5

DVC GET Salary

Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500/- in Pay Matrix Level 10

DVC GET Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

GET(Mech) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Mechanical/Production/Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formulae of the concerned University/Institution.



GET(Elec) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation& Control /Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.



GET(Civil) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Civil Engineering from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.

GET(C&I) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Instrumentation & Control / Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% Marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% Marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formulae of the concerned University/Institution.

GET(IT) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Information Technology/Computer Science from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.

GET(Commn) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele-Communication/ Tele-Communication Engg./ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics Engg. from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.

DVC GET Age Limit:

29 years

DVC GET Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of:

GATE 2022 Group Discussion (GD) Personal Interview (PI)

How to Apply for DVC GET Recruitment 2022?

Candidates have to register themselves ONLINE at the DVC website https://www.dvc.gov.in/dvcwebsite_new1/→Career→ Recruitment→ Recruitment Notices.

Application Fee:

o General/OBC(NCL)/EWS - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates - No Fee