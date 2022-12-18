DVC Recruitment 2022 for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET): Apply Online at dvc.gov.in

DVC Recruitment 2022 for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET): Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is looking to recruit Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, C&I, IT and Communication. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2022.
An interested engineer can apply online on the official website e https://www.dvc.gov.in. The application link is available till 31 December 2022.
DV GET Online Application Link
DVC GET Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|GET(Mech)
|27
|GET (Elec)
|45
|GET (Civil)
|9
|GET (C&I)
|9
|GET(IT)
|5
|GET(Comm)
|5
DVC GET Salary
Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500/- in Pay Matrix Level 10
DVC GET Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification:
- GET(Mech) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Mechanical/Production/Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formulae of the concerned University/Institution.
-
- GET(Elec) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation& Control /Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.
-
- GET(Civil) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Civil Engineering from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.
- GET(C&I) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Instrumentation & Control / Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% Marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% Marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formulae of the concerned University/Institution.
- GET(IT) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Information Technology/Computer Science from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.
- GET(Commn) - Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE* in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele-Communication/ Tele-Communication Engg./ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics Engg. from AICTE approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.
DVC GET Age Limit:
29 years
DVC GET Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- GATE 2022
- Group Discussion (GD)
- Personal Interview (PI)
How to Apply for DVC GET Recruitment 2022?
Candidates have to register themselves ONLINE at the DVC website https://www.dvc.gov.in/dvcwebsite_new1/→Career→ Recruitment→ Recruitment Notices.
Application Fee:
o General/OBC(NCL)/EWS - Rs. 300/-
SC/ST/PWD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates - No Fee