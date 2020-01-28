Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 2792 Apprentice Posts @rrcer.com

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Eastern Railway has released the recruitment notification for the post of Apprentice. A total of 2792 vacancies are available for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in various division of Eastern Railway including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, Jamalpur and West Bengal.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Online applications will start from 14 February 2020. The last date for submitting Eastern Railway Apprentice applications is 13 March 2020. The probable date of display of list of selected candidates is 30 March 2020.

More details on Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for 2792 Posts such as eligibility, selection criteria, vacancy0break up etc. are given below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 14 February 2020 at 10:00 am

Last Date of Application – 13 March 2020 at 06:30 am

Probable date of display of list of selected candidates – 30 March 2020

Eastern Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2792

Howrah Division

Fitter - 281

Welder - 61

Mech(MV) - 09

Mech(Dsl.) - 17

Blacksmith - 09

Machinist - 09

Carpenter - 09

Painter - 09

Lineman (General) - 09

Wireman - 09

& AC Mech. - 08

Electrician - 220

Mechanic Machine Tool Maint.(MMT M) -09

Sealdah Division

Fitter - 185

Welder - 60

Electrician - 91

Lineman - 40

Wireman - 40

Electronics Mechanic - 75

Ref. & AC - 35

Malda Division

Electrician - 41

& AC Cond. Mech. - 6

Fitter - 47

Welder - 3

Painter - 2

Carpenter - 2

Asansol Division

Fitter - 151

Turner - 14

Welder (G&E) - 96

Electrician - 110

(Diesel) - 41

Kanchrapara Workshop

Fitter - 66

Welder - 39

Electrician - 73

Machinist - 6

Wireman - 3

Carpenter - 9

Painter - 10

Liluah Workshop

Fitter - 80

Machinist - 11

Turner - 5

Welder (G & E) - 68

Painter General - 5

Electrician - 15

Wireman - 15

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning - 5

Jamalpur Workshop

Fitter - 260

Welder (G & E) - 220

Machinist - 48

Turner - 48

Electrician - 43

Diesel Mechanic - 65

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Apprentice Posts

10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate

National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Apprentice Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 14 February to 13 March 2020.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

Eastern Railway Apprentice Online Application



Application Fee: