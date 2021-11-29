ECIL Recruitment 2021 for Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Junior Artisan Posts, Apply @ecil.co.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 12:26 IST
ECIL Recruitment 2021
ECIL Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of  Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, and Junior Artisan on a fixed tenure contract basis for a period of one year. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode from today onwards.i.e.29 November 2021. The interviews are scheduled to be held on 2 December 2021 and 4 December 2021. All the candidates are advised to go through this notification to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application: 29 November 2021
  • Interview Dates: 2 December and 4 December 2021

ECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Technical Officer - 12 Posts
  • Scientific Assistant A - 3 Posts
  • Junior Artisan - 5 Posts

ECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Technical Officer - Engineering in Electronics and communication/electrical & electronics & Instrumentation with 60% marks in aggregate with one-year post qualification experience in the field of maintenance of control and instrumentation systems/control panels/computer systems, electronics & communication systems/troubleshooting of analog & digital I/O PCBs, Analog & Digital Meters/Indicators, Power Supplies, etc.
  • Scientific Assistant A - first-class Diploma (Full time) in Electronics Engineering / Electronics and Communication Engineering with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from any institution recognized by the State Board of Technical Education with one-year post qualification experience in the field of Maintenance of Electronic/Instrumentation systems, Computer Hardware & Networking.
  • Junior Artisan on Contract: Should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics / Computers / Instrumentation/Radio & TV with minimum one‐year post qualification experience in the field of Testing & Maintenance of Computers / Electronics / Communication Gadgets.

ECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 25 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

ECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Technical Officer - Rs. 23,000/- Per Month
  • Scientific Assistant A - Rs. 20, 384/- Per Month
  • Junior Artisan - Rs. 18, 564/- Per Month

Download ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates may download their application form through the official website. i.e. ecil.co.in and should report at the venue with duly filled in application along with the original documents and a set of self-attested photocopies. The schedule of an interview is given below.

Project Locations

Walk-In

Venue

Mumbai & Tarapur

4 December 2021

1207, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar (Prabhdevi), Mumbai -400028.

Kaiga

4 December 2021

No. 1/1, 2nd Floor, LIC Building, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Bengaluru - 560003

Rawatbhata (for SAA-C & JA-C)

2 December 2021

D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A- Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi-110028.

Rawatbhata & New Delhi (for TO-C)

4 December 2021

D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi – 110028

Kolkata

2 December 2021

Apeejay House, 4th Floor, 15-Park Street, Kolkata – 700016.

 

 

 

