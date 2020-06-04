EESL Recruitment 2019-20 Application Link Re-Opened for Middle and Junior Level Posts @eeslindia.org, Check EESL Exam and Admit Card Updates

EESL Recruitment 2019-20: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has re-opened the application link for the recruitment of Middle and Junior Level Position for only those candidates who wish to change/update/withdraw the already submitted application. EESL application link is opened for some specific posts such as Deputy Manager(Technical), Assistant Manager(Technical), Engineer(Technical), Deputy Manager(Finance), Officer(Finance), Deputy Manager(Social), Assistant Manager(International Business), Officer(International Business), Assistant Manager(CS), Officer(CS), Assistant Manager(Legal), Officer(HR), Assistant Manager(IT), Engineer(IT), Officer(Contracts), Assistant Manager(PR) and Officer(PR).

Other than this, EESL has also opened the application for some more posts including Assistant Engineer (Technical), Assistant Officer (HR), Assistant Officer (Finance), Assistant Officer (Contracts), Assistant Officer (Private Secretary), Technician Assistant (Finance) Assistant (General) and Data Entry Operators, on 01 June 2020.

Candidates who wished to change or update or withdraw their application can visit the official website of EESL eeslindia.org and made the change on or before 10 June 2020. The candidates can also visit the direct application link given below.

Earlier, EESL had planned to conduct the exam for middle and junior level posts on 13 March 2020. The exam was postponed by the EESL. Now, EESL will release new exam date after completing online application process.

The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) had published the recruitment notification for 235 Middle and Junior Level Posts against advertisement reference No/EESL/0320/17 in the month of October 2019. Online applications were invited upto 30 November 2019.

EESL Online Application Link

EESL Application Corrigendum dated 01 June 2020

EESL Application Corrigendum dated 26 May 2020

EESL Recruitment Notification 2019