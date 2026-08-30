EMRS Result 2026 Delay: Candidates Wait for Months, Seek Immediate Declaration of Tier 2 Results
EMRS Result 2026 is awaited by the candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 exam. Check the latest updates on the EMRS Tier 2 result delay and recruitment process.
Key Points
- EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 is delayed, causing concern among candidates.
- The Tier-II exam for 7267 posts was conducted in March 2026.
- Candidates seek updates from NESTS and should check the official website.
EMRS Result 2026: Candidates waiting for the EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 have raised concerns over the delay in the declaration of results. Aspirants who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) recruitment examination are seeking an update on when the results will be released. The delay in the declaration of the results has caused concern among the candidates who have been waiting for the next stage of the recruitment process. The EMRS recruitment is conducted by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS). The Tier-II exam for several teaching and non-teaching posts was conducted in March 2026. Candidates have been waiting for the result and for the further selection process to take place.
EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Delayed, Candidates Seek Update From Official Authorities
Candidates have reportedly raised the issue of the EMRS Tier 2 result delay and are asking the official authorities to give them a clear update on why the result declaration is being delayed. Many aspirants have been waiting for several months after appearing for the exam. The delay is important for candidates because the result will decide who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. For those who qualify, the next steps may include document verification and other recruitment formalities, depending on the post. Earlier this month, NESTS released the provisional answer key and scanned OMR response sheets for the Tier-II Exam. Candidates are now waiting for the final results and further instructions from the recruiting authority.
EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026: 7267 Vacancies to Be Filled
The EMRS recruitment drive is being conducted for 7267 teaching and non-teaching posts. These include posts such as PGT, TGT, Principal, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant. The Tier II exam was conducted in March 2026. The recruitment process is important for those candidates who are looking for EMRS government jobs 2026 and teaching and non-teaching jobs in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.
Quick Updates on EMRS Result 2026
Given below are some of the quick updates on the EMRS Result 2026:-
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Exam
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EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025
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Result
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Tier 2 Result 2026
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Recruiting Body
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NESTS
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Tier-II Exam
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March 2026
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Total Vacancies
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7267
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Official Update
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Candidates should follow the NESTS recruitment portal
Where Should Candidates Check the EMRS Result 2026?
Candidates should check the official NESTS website regularly for the latest updates related to the EMRS result announcement. The official recruitment page contains notices and updates related to the ESSE 2025 recruitment process. Candidates should also avoid relying on unofficial social media posts or unverified result dates. NESTS has also previously issued updates through its official recruitment portal, and candidates should wait for an official result notice before treating any date as a final result date
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.