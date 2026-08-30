EMRS Result 2026 Delay: Candidates Wait for Months, Seek Immediate Declaration of Tier 2 Results

Key Points EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 is delayed, causing concern among candidates.

The Tier-II exam for 7267 posts was conducted in March 2026.

Candidates seek updates from NESTS and should check the official website.

EMRS Result 2026: Candidates waiting for the EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 have raised concerns over the delay in the declaration of results. Aspirants who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) recruitment examination are seeking an update on when the results will be released. The delay in the declaration of the results has caused concern among the candidates who have been waiting for the next stage of the recruitment process. The EMRS recruitment is conducted by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS). The Tier-II exam for several teaching and non-teaching posts was conducted in March 2026. Candidates have been waiting for the result and for the further selection process to take place. EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Delayed, Candidates Seek Update From Official Authorities

Candidates have reportedly raised the issue of the EMRS Tier 2 result delay and are asking the official authorities to give them a clear update on why the result declaration is being delayed. Many aspirants have been waiting for several months after appearing for the exam. The delay is important for candidates because the result will decide who qualifies for the next stage of the selection process. For those who qualify, the next steps may include document verification and other recruitment formalities, depending on the post. Earlier this month, NESTS released the provisional answer key and scanned OMR response sheets for the Tier-II Exam. Candidates are now waiting for the final results and further instructions from the recruiting authority. EMRS Tier 2 Exam 2026: 7267 Vacancies to Be Filled

The EMRS recruitment drive is being conducted for 7267 teaching and non-teaching posts. These include posts such as PGT, TGT, Principal, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant. The Tier II exam was conducted in March 2026. The recruitment process is important for those candidates who are looking for EMRS government jobs 2026 and teaching and non-teaching jobs in Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Quick Updates on EMRS Result 2026 Given below are some of the quick updates on the EMRS Result 2026:- Exam EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025 Result Tier 2 Result 2026 Recruiting Body NESTS Tier-II Exam March 2026 Total Vacancies 7267 Official Update Candidates should follow the NESTS recruitment portal