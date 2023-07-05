EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Paper, Download Answer Key PDF

EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Paper: Get the direct EPFO SSA previous year question paper PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, difficulty level, and other details here.

EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Paper is an important study resource for preparation. Aspirants preparing for the post of Social Security Assistant in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization must be familiar with the EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Paper. It will help them to understand the exam format, question structures, and topics asked in the exam. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization have recently released approximately 2859 vacancies for Social Security Assistants (SSA) and Steographer posts. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test).

Solving EPFO SSA question papers has various advantages too. It provides insights into the exam requirements and enables aspirants to plan their strategy accordingly. The EPFO SSA previous year question paper is usually declared a few days after the exam is concluded successfully.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the EPFO SSA previous year question papers on this page. This will help the aspirants to discover their weak areas and build a strategy to attempt the questions in the exam.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years EPFO SSA exam question papers 2019 PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Papers PDF with Solutions

Aspirants must solve the EPFO SSA previous year question paper pdf to learn about the real exam environment and pattern on which questions are asked over the years. Also, they should solve questions from EPFO SSA previous year question paper with solutions to identify their mistakes and focus more on improving the same.

As per past trends, the question has been reported to be moderate in the EPFO SSA previous year paper PDF download. Thus, questions can be moderately difficult in the upcoming Social Security Assistants exam. Hence, practicing EPFO SSA's previous year question papers 2019 is important to perform well in the exam.

Check EPFO SSA and Stena Syllabus

EPFO SSA Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Aspirants must download the EPFO SSA previous year question papers PDF and solve them thoroughly to check where their preparation stands. By reviewing their performance in the previous year question papers, aspirants will identify their weak areas and improve the same. This will increase their accuracy level and help them in avoiding making the same errors on the examination. Get the direct download link of EPFO SSA previous year question papers 2019 PDF tabulated below:

Year EPFO SSA Question Paper PDF 2019 Download Here

Benefits of Solving EPFO SSA Exam Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous advantages of practising EPFO SSA previous year question papers as shared below:

Candidates should solve the EPFO SSA previous year question paper to track their preparation level. It will help them learn about their progress, discover their mistakes, and work on rectifying them.

Practicing past year's papers will boost their problem-solving skills, aptitude skills, question-solving speed and accuracy in the exam.

Solving EPFO SSA question papers will help you analyse your strengths and weaknesses and help you prioritise the topics you are weak in.

Attempting EPFO SSA previous year question papers provide insights into exam structure and types of questions asked in the exam. Solving these past papers regularly helps aspirants get an idea of what kind of questions can be asked in the upcoming exam.

How to Attempt EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Paper?

To solve the EPFO SSA previous year question paper correctly, follow the steps shared below:

Check the EPFO SSA previous year question paper carefully.

Place a timer per exam duration to solve the questions in real time.

Solve easy and un-doubtful questions first, then attempt the difficult ones in the EPFO SSA previous year papers.

After the time ends, stop solving the questions immediately and match your responses with the answer key to gauge your performance level and learn from your mistakes.

EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the EPFO SSA question paper was moderate. In brief, the difficulty level for the prelims exam is as follows: Reasoning Ability (Moderate), English Language (Easy to Moderate), and Numerical Aptitude (Moderate). However, the difficulty level for the mains exam is as follows: Reasoning/Intelligence (Moderate to Difficult), General/ Economy/ Financial Awareness (Moderate), English Language (Easy to Moderate), and Quantitative Aptitude (Moderate)

EPFO SSA Previous Year Question Paper Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Candidates should check the EPFO SSA question paper syllabus and exam pattern to learn about the exam structure, the number of sections, weightage, and the marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the pattern of the EPFO SSA question paper below:

The written exam comprises objective-type questions.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, with a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark for each wrong response.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Aptitude 30 120 2 Hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes) General Knowledge/ General Awareness 30 120 Quantitative Ability 30 120 General English with Comprehension 50 200 Computer Literacy 10 40 Total 150 600

EPFO SSA Cut Off

Along with the EPFO SSA previous year question papers, aspirants should also check the previous year EPFO SSA cut off marks to determine the changes in the cut-off trends and competition level over the past decades. This will also help them to predict the cut-off marks for the upcoming exam and prepare accordingly.