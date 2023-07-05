EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject-wise Important Topics, Exam Pattern

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Employee Provident Fund Organisation has recently released the notification to recruit 2859 Social Security Assistants (SSA) and stenographers. Check the exam pattern in detail and download the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus PDF.

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: EPFO (Employee Provident Fund Organisation) has recently released the notification to recruit 2859 Social Security Assistants (SSA) and stenographers.

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test). 

Candidates preparing for this recruitment exam should thoroughly check the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus to learn concepts of all the topics/chapters important from the exam perspective.

 

Along with the syllabus, candidates must also check the EPFO SSA and Steno exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and marking scheme followed by the officials.

 

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern in detail.

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here, we have tabulated the key highlights of EPFO SSA to discuss the syllabus and exam pattern for the candidates preparing for the upcoming exam.

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Employee Provident Fund Organisation

Post Name

SSA and Steno

Vacancies

2859

Category

EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus and exam pattern

Selection Process

Online Test 

Skill/Typing Test

Number of Questions

150

Maximum Marks

600

Duration

150 Minutes

Negative Marking

¼ Marks

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates should download the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus PDF from link shared below to cover all the important topics for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus below:

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus PDF is divided into five subjects i.e. Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Awareness. Check the subject-wise EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus below.



EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023

Subjects

Topics

English Language

Reading comprehension

Phrasal Verb

Paragraph Conclusion

Error Detection

Sentence Completion

Vocabulary

Connectors

Para Jumbles

Phrase Replacement

Cloze Test

Inference

Word Usage

Fillers

Odd Sentence

General Aptitude

Puzzles

Seating Arrangements

Direction Sense

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Coding and Decoding

Machine Input/Output

Inequalities

Alpha Numeric Symbol Series

Data Sufficiency

Statement and Conclusion

Statement and Assumption

Quantitative Ability

Simplification and Approximation

Inequalities

Ratio and Proportion

Mixture and Allegation

Average

Number Series

Profit and Loss

Time and Work

Data Sufficiency

Partnership

Problem on Ages

HCF and LCM

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Speed Time and Distance

Interest

Data Interpretation

Mensuration

General Knowledge/General Awareness

Banking and Insurance Awareness

Financial Awareness

Government Schemes and Policies

Static Awareness

Current Affairs

Computer Literacy

History and Generation of Computers

Introduction to Computer Organisation

Computer Memory

Computer Hardware and I/O Devices

Computer Software

Operating System

Computer Network

Internet

MS Office Suite and Shortcut keys

Basics of DBMS

Computer and Network Security

 

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After knowing the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus, aspirants should check the EPFO SSA and Steno exam pattern to understand the exam requirements and marking scheme. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the EPFO SSA and Steno recruitment process.

  • The written exam consists of Objective type Multiple Choice Questions.
  • There will be five subjects carrying 4 marks for each.
  • The medium of the question shall be English and Hindi.
  • As per the marking scheme, 4 marks shall be awarded for every correct answer, and ¼ marks will be deducted as a negative marking for every incorrect response.

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern Phase 1(Online Test)

Below we have tabulated the number of questions asked from each subject

Name of the Test

No. of Qs.

Max. Marks

Duration

General Aptitude

30

120

2 Hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes)

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

30

120

Quantitative Ability

30

120

General English with Comprehension

50

200

Computer Literacy

10

40
 

150

600

 

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern Phase 2 (Skill/Typing Test)

Below we have listed the rules of skill/typing test

  • Candidates will be required to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. 
  • A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer. 
  • 35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word for Data Entry Work.

How to Cover EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023?

The EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. More than a thousand aspirants appear for this exam, but only a few could succeed owing to their hard work, consistency, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should check the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus to plan a robust strategy for the exam. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the EPFO SSA and Steno 2023 exam with flying colors.

  • Check the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation. 
  • Make sure to include all lists of important topics, mock tests, and revision sessions in the daily study schedule.
  • Pick the expert-recommended books and study material to build a strong grip on the basic concepts of the topics that are prescribed in the syllabus.
  • Attempt mock papers and EPFO SSA and Steno's previous year's question papers to boost problem-solving skills, speed, accuracy, and analytical ability. 
  • Revise all the topics and chapters regularly to remember all the covered concepts for a longer period.

 

FAQ

How to prepare for the EPFO SSA and Steno 2023 Syllabus?

To prepare well for the EPFO SSA and Steno written exam, one should analyze the official EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus, choose the highly recommended books, and solve mock tests and sample papers from reliable sources.

What is the EPFO SSA and Steno 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the EPFO SSA and Steno exam pattern, the computer-based test will carry 150 objective-type questions for 600 marks. The exam duration will be 150 minutes.

Is there any negative marking in the EPFO SSA and Steno 2023 Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of ¼ mark for every incorrect response in the EPFO SSA and Steno exam.

What is EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023?

The EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus PDF is divided into five subjects i.e. Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Awareness

