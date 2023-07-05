EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Download PDF, Subject-wise Important Topics, Exam Pattern

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Employee Provident Fund Organisation has recently released the notification to recruit 2859 Social Security Assistants (SSA) and stenographers. Check the exam pattern in detail and download the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus PDF.

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test).

Candidates preparing for this recruitment exam should thoroughly check the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus to learn concepts of all the topics/chapters important from the exam perspective.

Along with the syllabus, candidates must also check the EPFO SSA and Steno exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, maximum marks, and marking scheme followed by the officials.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern in detail.

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here, we have tabulated the key highlights of EPFO SSA to discuss the syllabus and exam pattern for the candidates preparing for the upcoming exam.

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Employee Provident Fund Organisation Post Name SSA and Steno Vacancies 2859 Category EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus and exam pattern Selection Process Online Test Skill/Typing Test Number of Questions 150 Maximum Marks 600 Duration 150 Minutes Negative Marking ¼ Marks

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates should download the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus PDF from link shared below to cover all the important topics for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus below:

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus PDF is divided into five subjects i.e. Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Awareness. Check the subject-wise EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus below.







EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023 Subjects Topics English Language Reading comprehension Phrasal Verb Paragraph Conclusion Error Detection Sentence Completion Vocabulary Connectors Para Jumbles Phrase Replacement Cloze Test Inference Word Usage Fillers Odd Sentence General Aptitude Puzzles Seating Arrangements Direction Sense Blood Relation Syllogism Order and Ranking Coding and Decoding Machine Input/Output Inequalities Alpha Numeric Symbol Series Data Sufficiency Statement and Conclusion Statement and Assumption Quantitative Ability Simplification and Approximation Inequalities Ratio and Proportion Mixture and Allegation Average Number Series Profit and Loss Time and Work Data Sufficiency Partnership Problem on Ages HCF and LCM Permutation and Combination Probability Speed Time and Distance Interest Data Interpretation Mensuration General Knowledge/General Awareness Banking and Insurance Awareness Financial Awareness Government Schemes and Policies Static Awareness Current Affairs Computer Literacy History and Generation of Computers Introduction to Computer Organisation Computer Memory Computer Hardware and I/O Devices Computer Software Operating System Computer Network Internet MS Office Suite and Shortcut keys Basics of DBMS Computer and Network Security

EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After knowing the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus, aspirants should check the EPFO SSA and Steno exam pattern to understand the exam requirements and marking scheme. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the EPFO SSA and Steno recruitment process.

The written exam consists of Objective type Multiple Choice Questions.

There will be five subjects carrying 4 marks for each.

The medium of the question shall be English and Hindi.

As per the marking scheme, 4 marks shall be awarded for every correct answer, and ¼ marks will be deducted as a negative marking for every incorrect response.

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern Phase 1(Online Test)

Below we have tabulated the number of questions asked from each subject

Name of the Test No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration General Aptitude 30 120 2 Hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes) General Knowledge/ General Awareness 30 120 Quantitative Ability 30 120 General English with Comprehension 50 200 Computer Literacy 10 40 150 600

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern Phase 2 (Skill/Typing Test)

Below we have listed the rules of skill/typing test

Candidates will be required to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work.

A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer.

35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word for Data Entry Work.

How to Cover EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus 2023?

The EPFO SSA and Steno Syllabus is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. More than a thousand aspirants appear for this exam, but only a few could succeed owing to their hard work, consistency, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should check the EPFO SSA and Steno syllabus to plan a robust strategy for the exam. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the EPFO SSA and Steno 2023 exam with flying colors.