EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 Notification Soon: Check Eligibility, Salary and Other Details

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 will be released soon by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. Check Eligibility, Salary, Selection Process, Application Process and Other Details

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is soon going to release the notification for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer. It is expected that EPFO will fill 2859 vacancies of which 2674 will for EPFO SSA 2023 and the remaining 185 will befor EPFO Steno 2023.

The minimum qualification required to apply for EPFO Social Security Assistant Posts is a Bachelor’s Degree while those who are looking to apply for EPFO Steno Posts should be 12th passed.

EPFO Notification 2023 is expected to release in the employment newspaper and on the official website. Once, the notification is released, the candidates would be able to check the region-wise vacancy details, detailed eligibility, selection process, and exam details.

EPFO SSA 2023 Overview

Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has a total of 2674 vacancies for Social Security Assistants (SSA) and Stenographer posts for whIch the details are provided in the table below.

Name of the Organization The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Name of the Post Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer Vacancies 2859 Educational Qualification Graduation and 12th Passed EPFO SSA Registration Dates 27 March to 26 April 2023 Application Process Online Selection Process Prelims Mains Skill Test EPFO Website Link epfindia.gov.in

EPFO SSA Notification Date Soon EPFO SSA Registration Starting Date Soon EPFO SSA Registration Last Date Soon EPFO SSA Exam Date to be announced EPFO SSA Admit Card Date to be announced

EPFO SSA 2023 Vacancy

The candidates can check the vacancy details in the table below:

Social Security Assistants (SSA) 2674 Stenographers 184

EPFO SSA Salary 2023



Name of the Post Salary SSA Level-5 (Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92, 300 in the Pay Matrix) Stenographer Level-4 (Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100 in the Pay Matrix)

EPFO Eligibility Criteria 2023

EPFO SSA Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Degree from a recognized university

A typing speed of 35 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi on computer

EPFO Steno Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The candidate should be 12th passed from a recognized board and skill test norms.

A typing speed of 35 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi on computer

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 27 years

EPFO SSA Selection Process 2023



The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) Main Examination (Phase-II) Skill test (Phase-III) (Computer Data Entry Test)

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023



As per the previous year's notification, there will be 100 questions for 100 marks in the following subjects in EPFO SSA Pre Exam.

EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam Pattern



Name of the Test (Objective Tests) Number of Questions Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Numerical Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

EPFO SSA Mains Exam Pattern 2023



The mains exam of EPFO SSA comprises the objective as well as descriptive test. The Descriptive Paper will mainly focus on English Language with the main emphasis on Comprehension

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Computer Knowledge 40 60 35 Minutes English Language 30 40 30 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 35 Minutes General/Economy/Financial Awareness 40 40 20 Minutes Descriptive Paper 3 30 45 Minutes Total 153 230 2 hour and 45 minutes

How to Apply for EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online for EPFO Recruitment 2023 by steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of EPFO

Step 2: Click on the application link "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSA-2023 IN EPFO"

Step 3: To register the application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.

Step 4: After registration, fill out your application form

Step 5: Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Step 6: Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' Only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Step 7: Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment

Step 8: Click on 'Submit' button