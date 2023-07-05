EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization releases the EPFO SSA cut off in a pdf officially after the computer based exam is over. The cut off are the minimum qualifying marks required to be declared successful in the written exam.

EPFO SSA and Steno Cut Off Marks
EPFO SSA and Steno Cut Off Marks

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization will conduct the written exam for 2859 vacancies for Social Security Assistants (SSA) and stenographer posts. Candidates who will appear in the written exam must obtain at least the EPFO SSA cut-off marks in order to be shortlisted for the Computer Typing Test (Phase II). The EPFO SSA cut off is the minimum qualifying mark needed to be declared qualified in the exam.

 

In this article, candidates can go through the complete details of the EPFO SSA expected cut off, previous years' marks, and important factors affecting the cut off marks.

EPFO SSA and Steno Cut Off 2023

The exam conducting body declares the EPFO SSA category wise cut off marks in order to shortlist eligible test-takers for the Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) round. The EPFO SSA cut off marks are released along with the result separately only on the official website. Candidates who score more than the cut-off marks will get featured on the merit list. With this, they must check the EPFO SSA previous year cut off marks to ascertain the fluctuations in the cut-off trends, competition level, and much more.

Career Counseling

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: Highlights

Candidates willing to participate in the upcoming exam can check the overview of EPFO SSA recruitment tabulated below:

Exam Conducting Body

Employee Provident Fund Organization

Post Name

Social Security Assistants (SSA) and Stenographers

Vacancies

2859

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test and  Computer Typing Test

EPFO SSA category wise Cut Off

To be out soon

Job Location

All over India

EPFO SSA and Steno Expected Cut Off Marks

Here, we have compiled the expected EPFO SSA cut off marks based on the expert analysis and feedback of the candidates who have attempted the exam. Check the category-wise EPFO SSA expected cut off marks shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Subject

EPFO SSA Expected Cut Off

UR

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

EPFO SSA Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are many factors that play a pivotal role in deciding the cut-off marks of the EPFO SSA exam. The list of factors that are used to determine the EPFO SSA cut off marks is as follows:

  • Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates attempting the exam is an important factor that affects the EPFO SSA cut off marks. There will be a rise in the cut-off marks if the number of applicants is high.
  • Availability of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of the major deciding factors of EPFO SSA cut off marks. If the EPFO SSA vacancies are high, then cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.
  • Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of the computer-based exam plays an essential role in deciding the EPFO SSA cut off marks. If questions asked in the exam are easy in nature, then the cut-off marks will also be high.
  • Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates affects the cut-off marks. If most test-takers perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will increase.

How to Download EPFO SSA Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official EPFO SSA cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. Aspirants who will appear in next year’s exam can also download the EPFO SSA exam cut off marks to get familiar with the increase/decrease of cut-off trends and decide their target score accordingly. Mentioned below are the steps to download the EPFO SSA cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of EPFO.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ link.

Step 3: Find the EPFO SSA cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

EPFO SSA Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should review the EPFO SSA previous year’s cut off marks to check the changes in the cut-off mark trends and competition level over the past decades. This will help them to strategise their preparation approach accordingly. Check the previous year's EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for prelims and mains exam tabulated below.

EPFO SSA Prelims Cut Off 2019

Check the state-wise EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for the prelims exam for all the categories in the table shared below.

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2019 for Prelims

Regions

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andhra Pradesh

-

-

81.25

82

85.50

Bihar

58.25

-

79.75

76.75

87.50

Chhattisgarh

58.25

38.25

-

45

77.50

Delhi

65.25

59.75

59.75

44.75

85.50

Gujarat

-

39

-

53

-

Goa

-

51.50

-

-

51.50

Himachal Pradesh

37.25

62.50

37.50

50

72.25

Haryana

38

-

37.50

46.75

79

Karnataka

65

62.50

62.75

48

74.75

Kerala & Lakshadweep

65

-

-

72.25

83

Maharashtra

-

42.25

63.75

43.75

77.25

Madhya Pradesh

65.75

43.75

-

46.75

70.50

North East Region

-

55.50

65

58.25

74

Odissa

62.75

49.75

-

80.75

82.50

Punjab & Chandigarh

-

-

-

-

86.25

Rajasthan

59.75

58.50

-

69.25

84

Telangana

73.75

-

78

74.50

83.75

Uttarakhand

43

57.75

46.35

47.25

82.50

Uttar Pradesh

55.75

-

66.25

70.25

81.25

EPFO SSA Prelims Cut Off 2019

Check the subject-wise EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for the prelims exam along with the minimum qualifying marks in the table shared below.

EPFO SSA Prelims Cut Off 2019

Name of Test

Minimum Marks

Minimum Qualifying marks

(SC/ST/OBC/NCL/PWD)

Minimum Qualifying marks

for UR/EWS

English Language

30

10.50

12

Reasoning Ability

35

12.25

14

Numerical Aptitude

35

12.25

14

EPFO SSA Mains Cut Off 2019

Check the state-wise EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for the mains exam for all the categories in the table shared below.

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2019 for Mains

Regions

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Andhra Pradesh

114.84

131.51

139.96

Bihar

106.96

120.68

127.30

161.21

Chhattisgarh

94.46

98.63

129.01

133.38

Delhi

98.30

102.26

99.68

123.34

154.80

Gujarat

105.13

115.46

Goa

#

$

113.51

Himachal Pradesh

108.68

113.75

104.13

$

114.34

Haryana

102.05

103.18

117.92

136.21

Karnataka

110.96

108.01

95.38

$

116.58

Kerala & Lakshadweep

106.92

$

140.84

Maharashtra

88.46

91.38

107.05

Madhya Pradesh

108.25

#

$

108.25

North East Region

90.76

110.50

$

124.84

Odissa

108.63

92.80

$

140.46

Punjab & Chandigarh

155.71

Rajasthan

99.55

102.50

122.63

147.05

Telangana

105.55

137.84

128.50

151.05

Uttarakhand

100.63

104.01

103.59

120.30

139.17

Uttar Pradesh

95.34

97.63

103.17

128.38

EPFO SSA Descriptive Cut Off 2019

Check the descriptive EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for all the categories in the table shared below.

EPFO SSA Descriptive Cut Off 2019

Exam

SC

ST

OBC

UR

EWS

PWD

Descriptive Exam

10.50

10.50

10.50

12

12

10.50

FAQ

What factors decide the EPFO SSA cutoff?

Some factors like the number of test-takers, availability of vacancies, the difficulty level of the written exam, and performance of aspirants are used to decide the cut-off marks for the EPFO SSA Exam.

How to check the EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the EPFO SSA cut off marks on the official website of EPFO or click on the direct link shared on this page. Till then, they can also go through the EPFO SSA expected cut off & the previous year's cut-off shared above.

What is EPFO SSA Cut Off?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization releases the EPFO SSA cut off marks for all the categories and states. EPFO SSA exam cut off marks must be secured by the aspirants to be declared qualified in the written exam.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next