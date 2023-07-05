EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization releases the EPFO SSA cut off in a pdf officially after the computer based exam is over. The cut off are the minimum qualifying marks required to be declared successful in the written exam.

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization will conduct the written exam for 2859 vacancies for Social Security Assistants (SSA) and stenographer posts. Candidates who will appear in the written exam must obtain at least the EPFO SSA cut-off marks in order to be shortlisted for the Computer Typing Test (Phase II). The EPFO SSA cut off is the minimum qualifying mark needed to be declared qualified in the exam.

In this article, candidates can go through the complete details of the EPFO SSA expected cut off, previous years' marks, and important factors affecting the cut off marks.

EPFO SSA and Steno Cut Off 2023

The exam conducting body declares the EPFO SSA category wise cut off marks in order to shortlist eligible test-takers for the Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) round. The EPFO SSA cut off marks are released along with the result separately only on the official website. Candidates who score more than the cut-off marks will get featured on the merit list. With this, they must check the EPFO SSA previous year cut off marks to ascertain the fluctuations in the cut-off trends, competition level, and much more.

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023: Highlights

Candidates willing to participate in the upcoming exam can check the overview of EPFO SSA recruitment tabulated below:

Exam Conducting Body Employee Provident Fund Organization Post Name Social Security Assistants (SSA) and Stenographers Vacancies 2859 Selection Process Computer-Based Test and Computer Typing Test EPFO SSA category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location All over India

EPFO SSA and Steno Expected Cut Off Marks

Here, we have compiled the expected EPFO SSA cut off marks based on the expert analysis and feedback of the candidates who have attempted the exam. Check the category-wise EPFO SSA expected cut off marks shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Subject EPFO SSA Expected Cut Off UR To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

EPFO SSA Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

There are many factors that play a pivotal role in deciding the cut-off marks of the EPFO SSA exam. The list of factors that are used to determine the EPFO SSA cut off marks is as follows:

Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates attempting the exam is an important factor that affects the EPFO SSA cut off marks. There will be a rise in the cut-off marks if the number of applicants is high.

Availability of vacancies: The availability of vacancies is one of the major deciding factors of EPFO SSA cut off marks. If the EPFO SSA vacancies are high, then cut-off marks will be low and vice-versa.

Difficulty level of exam: The difficulty level of the computer-based exam plays an essential role in deciding the EPFO SSA cut off marks. If questions asked in the exam are easy in nature, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates affects the cut-off marks. If most test-takers perform well in the exam, the cut-off marks will increase.

How to Download EPFO SSA Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official EPFO SSA cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. Aspirants who will appear in next year’s exam can also download the EPFO SSA exam cut off marks to get familiar with the increase/decrease of cut-off trends and decide their target score accordingly. Mentioned below are the steps to download the EPFO SSA cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of EPFO.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ link.

Step 3: Find the EPFO SSA cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

EPFO SSA Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should review the EPFO SSA previous year’s cut off marks to check the changes in the cut-off mark trends and competition level over the past decades. This will help them to strategise their preparation approach accordingly. Check the previous year's EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for prelims and mains exam tabulated below.

EPFO SSA Prelims Cut Off 2019

Check the state-wise EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for the prelims exam for all the categories in the table shared below.

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2019 for Prelims Regions SC ST OBC EWS UR Andhra Pradesh - - 81.25 82 85.50 Bihar 58.25 - 79.75 76.75 87.50 Chhattisgarh 58.25 38.25 - 45 77.50 Delhi 65.25 59.75 59.75 44.75 85.50 Gujarat - 39 - 53 - Goa - 51.50 - - 51.50 Himachal Pradesh 37.25 62.50 37.50 50 72.25 Haryana 38 - 37.50 46.75 79 Karnataka 65 62.50 62.75 48 74.75 Kerala & Lakshadweep 65 - - 72.25 83 Maharashtra - 42.25 63.75 43.75 77.25 Madhya Pradesh 65.75 43.75 - 46.75 70.50 North East Region - 55.50 65 58.25 74 Odissa 62.75 49.75 - 80.75 82.50 Punjab & Chandigarh - - - - 86.25 Rajasthan 59.75 58.50 - 69.25 84 Telangana 73.75 - 78 74.50 83.75 Uttarakhand 43 57.75 46.35 47.25 82.50 Uttar Pradesh 55.75 - 66.25 70.25 81.25

EPFO SSA Prelims Cut Off 2019

Check the subject-wise EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for the prelims exam along with the minimum qualifying marks in the table shared below.

EPFO SSA Prelims Cut Off 2019 Name of Test Minimum Marks Minimum Qualifying marks (SC/ST/OBC/NCL/PWD) Minimum Qualifying marks for UR/EWS English Language 30 10.50 12 Reasoning Ability 35 12.25 14 Numerical Aptitude 35 12.25 14

EPFO SSA Mains Cut Off 2019

Check the state-wise EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for the mains exam for all the categories in the table shared below.

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2019 for Mains Regions SC ST OBC EWS UR Andhra Pradesh – – 114.84 131.51 139.96 Bihar 106.96 – 120.68 127.30 161.21 Chhattisgarh 94.46 98.63 – 129.01 133.38 Delhi 98.30 102.26 99.68 123.34 154.80 Gujarat – 105.13 – 115.46 – Goa – # – $ 113.51 Himachal Pradesh 108.68 113.75 104.13 $ 114.34 Haryana 102.05 – 103.18 117.92 136.21 Karnataka 110.96 108.01 95.38 $ 116.58 Kerala & Lakshadweep 106.92 – – $ 140.84 Maharashtra – 88.46 91.38 – 107.05 Madhya Pradesh 108.25 # – $ 108.25 North East Region – 90.76 110.50 $ 124.84 Odissa 108.63 92.80 – $ 140.46 Punjab & Chandigarh – – – – 155.71 Rajasthan 99.55 102.50 – 122.63 147.05 Telangana 105.55 – 137.84 128.50 151.05 Uttarakhand 100.63 104.01 103.59 120.30 139.17 Uttar Pradesh 95.34 – 97.63 103.17 128.38

EPFO SSA Descriptive Cut Off 2019

Check the descriptive EPFO SSA cut off 2019 for all the categories in the table shared below.