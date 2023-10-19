EPFO SSA Result 2023 OUT on recruitment.nta.nic.in: Download Stage 1 Exam Marks Here

EPFO SSA Result 2023 for Stage 1 Prelims Exam has been announced on the official website of the NTA i.e. recruitment.nta.nic.in, epfindia.gov.in and cnr.nic.in/NTAResult/Score/Login?apprefno=101452311.: Candidates who appeared in the exam can download Stage 1 Exam Marks/Score Card and check the Stage 2 Details Here.

EPFO SSA Result 2023 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Stage 1 Exam for recruitment for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA). Those who appeared in the exam can download the EPFO SSA Stage 1 Exam. The Stage-I result of the aforesaid examination is declared on the official website, i.e. recruitment.nta.nic.in, epfindia.gov.in and cnr.nic.in/NTAResult/Score/Login?apprefno=101452311.

EPFO Exam was held on 18th August 2023 and from 21st August 2023 to 23rd August 2023. The candidates who have been shortlisted in this examination will qualify for the next stage of the exam i.e. Stage 2 (Computer Typing Test). To get success in the second stage, candidates should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on the computer.

EPFO SSA Result Download Link

Candidates can check their results with the help of their Application Number and date of Birth. The direct link to download EPFO SSA Scorecard is provided here for the candidates. The website is currently down, students are requested to visit the link after some time.

EPFO SSA Result Download From Here

EPFO SSA Cut Off 2023

The cutoff marks of all categories and regions will be released in due course of time. However, based on previous years' trends, the cut-off is expected to be around 50% for the General category and 40% for the Reserved categories.

How to download EPFO SSA Score Card 2023?

To check the result, candidates should follow the steps given below-

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the main page, click on the 'Results' section

Step 3. Click on the EPFO SSA result link

Step 4. Enter your registration details and click on submit

Step 5. Your EPFO SSA Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen

Step 6. Download and take a printout of your EPFO SSA Result 2023 for future reference

recruitment.nta.nic.in SSA Result Overview

The exam was a computer-based test and consisted of two parts - Part A and Part B. The result for the exam is declared on 19 October. The other information related to the exam and result are given below:

Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency Recruitment Body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Post Name Social Security Assistant Number of Vacancies 2849 Exam Name Social Security Assistant Examination 2023 Stage - I Exam Date 18, 21, 22, 23 August 2023 Result Date 19 October 2023 Credentials Application Number Date of Birth Selection Process Computer Based Examination (CBT) Data Entry Test (Typing) Negative Marking ¼ marks Official Website https://recruitment.nta.nic.in www.epfindia.gov.in

Details Mentioned on EPFO SSA Score Card 2023

