ESIC Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020 for Specialist Grade II Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chhattisgarh Job Notification: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chhattisgarh has invited applications for the recruitment of 15 Posts of Specialist Grade– II (Junior Scale) for Chhattisgarh region. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts on or before 24 December 2020 (31 December 2020 for the candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep).

Candidates having certain educational qualification including a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chhattisgarh Job Notification.



Important Dates for ESIC Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020 for Specialist Grade II:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 December 2020

( 31 December 2020 for the candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep).

Vacancy Details for ESIC Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020 for Specialist Grade II:

Specialist Grade– II (Junior Scale)-15 Posts

Anesthesia-02

General Medicine-02

General Surgery-02

Obst. & Gynae-02

Orthopedics -02

Pediatrics -02

Pathology -01

Radiology-02



Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020 for Specialist Grade II:

Educational Qualification

A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule(other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub-Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Post Graduate Qualification in the requisite specialty as mentioned in the notification.

Work experience in a responsible position connected with the specialty for a period of:

a) 3 years in case of Post Graduate Degree Holder.

b) 5 years in case of Post Graduate Diploma Holder.

Language Test: The candidates shall have passed middle level examination in official language of the state concerned where the vacancies are notified or if no candidate is available who fulfills the required conditions, Selection Board will have powers to recommend candidates who have working knowledge of local language.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.



How to Apply for ESIC Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2020 for Specialist Grade II:

Candidates will have to send the duly filled and signed Application Form in the Performa appended as given in the notification with self-attested copies of certificates by Registered Post/Speed Post so as to reach the by 24 December 2020 (31 December 2020 for remote areas).