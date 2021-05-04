Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts, Download Notification @esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at esic.nic.in, Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts on 11 May 2021. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: May 4, 2021 14:00 IST
ESIC Recruitment Notification 2021
ESIC Recruitment Notification 2021

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, Full Time/ Part Time Specialist & Part-Time Super Specialist in ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can appear for walk-in interview on 11 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 11 May 2021

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Resident - 43 Posts
  • Full Time/ Part Time Specialist - 6 Posts
  • Part Time Super Specialist - 3 Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Resident Under Residency Scheme: P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from a recognized university, registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.
  • Senior Resident: P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from a recognized university, registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.
  • Full Time/Part-time Specialist: PG Degree/ Diploma with 3 years /5 years work experience in the concerned speciality; Candidate must be registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.
  • Part-Time Super Specialist: Post Graduation qualification in the concerned speciality. Candidate must be registered from Medical Council of India or State Medical Council; DM/ M.ch in the concerned Super Specialty.

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Senior Resident Under Residency Scheme: Not exceeding 37 years
  • Senior Resident: Not exceeding 37 years
  • Full Time/Part-time Specialist: Not exceeding 45 years

Part-Time Super Specialist: Not exceeding 64 years

Download ESIC  Recruitment Notification 2021 PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ESIC Recruitment Notification 2021
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with their original certificates and one set of attested photocopy of the relevant documents in support of age, qualifications, Attempt Certificate, Marks Sheet, Degree, MCI/ State Registration, SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificate & Experience certificate etc. and two recent passport size photographs to the office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Ludhiana on 11.05.2021.

 

