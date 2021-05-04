ESIC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts, Download Notification @esic.nic.in

How to apply for ESIC Recruitment Notification 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with their original certificates and one set of attested photocopy of the relevant documents in support of age, qualifications, Attempt Certificate, Marks Sheet, Degree, MCI/ State Registration, SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificate & Experience certificate etc. and two recent passport size photographs to the office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Ludhiana on 11.05.2021.

What is the qualification required for Senior Resident for ESIC Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from recognized university, registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

What is the walk-in-interview date for ESIC Specialist Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 May 2021.

How many vacancies released for ESIC Specialist Recruitment 2021?

A total of 52 vacancies will be recruited for Senior Resident, Full Time/ Part Time Specialist & Part-Time Super Specialist in ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana.