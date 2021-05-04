ESIC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts, Download Notification @esic.nic.in
ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at esic.nic.in, Walk-In for 52 Specialist & Other Posts on 11 May 2021. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, Full Time/ Part Time Specialist & Part-Time Super Specialist in ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can appear for walk-in interview on 11 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 11 May 2021
ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Resident - 43 Posts
- Full Time/ Part Time Specialist - 6 Posts
- Part Time Super Specialist - 3 Posts
ESIC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Resident Under Residency Scheme: P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from a recognized university, registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.
- Senior Resident: P.G. Degree or P.G. Diploma in concerned Specialty from a recognized university, registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.
- Full Time/Part-time Specialist: PG Degree/ Diploma with 3 years /5 years work experience in the concerned speciality; Candidate must be registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.
- Part-Time Super Specialist: Post Graduation qualification in the concerned speciality. Candidate must be registered from Medical Council of India or State Medical Council; DM/ M.ch in the concerned Super Specialty.
ESIC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Senior Resident Under Residency Scheme: Not exceeding 37 years
- Senior Resident: Not exceeding 37 years
- Full Time/Part-time Specialist: Not exceeding 45 years
Part-Time Super Specialist: Not exceeding 64 years
Download ESIC Recruitment Notification 2021 PDF Here
How to apply for ESIC Recruitment Notification 2021
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with their original certificates and one set of attested photocopy of the relevant documents in support of age, qualifications, Attempt Certificate, Marks Sheet, Degree, MCI/ State Registration, SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificate & Experience certificate etc. and two recent passport size photographs to the office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Ludhiana on 11.05.2021.