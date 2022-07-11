ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains on 23rd July 2022: Check Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA

Download ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains that will be held on 23rd July 2022. Check Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA.

ESIC SSO Mains Practice Questions 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 8th July to 23rd July 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration Medium Reasoning/ Intelligence 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Hindi & English English Language 30 40 30 minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English Total 150 200 2 hours

Note:

1. The marks obtained in Phase – II will be considered for final selection.

2. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

3. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - II.

ESIC SSO Practice Set 2022

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Phase-2 Mains Download Link