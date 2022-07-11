ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains on 23rd July 2022: Check Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA

Download ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains that will be held on 23rd July 2022. Check Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA.

ESIC SSO Mains Practice Questions 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/ Quant/ Financial/GA.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date

11th March 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

12th March 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

12th April 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam

11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date

8th July to 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam

23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Qs.

Max. Marks

Duration

Medium

Reasoning/ Intelligence

40

60

35 minutes

Hindi & English

General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness

40

40

20 minutes

Hindi & English

English Language

30

40

30 minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

40

60

35 minutes

Hindi & English

Total

150

200

2 hours

 

Note:

1. The marks obtained in Phase – II will be considered for final selection.

2. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

3. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - II.

Also Read: ESIC SSO 2022: Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary

ESIC SSO Practice Set 2022

Reasoning & Intelligence

ESIC SSO Practice Set 2022

General/Economy/Financial/Insurance Awareness

ESIC SSO Practice Set 2022

English Language

ESIC SSO Practice Set 2022

Quantitative Aptitude

ESIC SSO Practice Set 2022

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Phase-2 Mains Download Link

FAQ

Q1. What is the exam date for ESIC SSO Mains 2022?

ESIC SSO Mains 2022 will be held on 23rd July 2022.

Q2. Is ESIC SSO Mains Admit Card 2022 released?

Yes. ESIC SSO Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 23rd July 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in ESIC SSO 2022?

A total of 93 vacancies in ESIC SSO 2022.
