ESIC SSO 2022: Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply for 93 Vacancies

ESIC SSO 2022 Registration Open from 12th March 2022 till 12th April 2022. Check ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply for 93 Social Security Officer/Manager Gr. II/Superintendent Vacancies.

ESIC SSO 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting online applications from eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Interested candidates can apply online for ESIC SSO 2022 from 12th March 2022 till 12th April 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Date, Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply, Application fee.

ESIC SSO 2022 Important Dates

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date To Be Announced ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam To Be Announced ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Result To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Eligibility

Nationality/Citizenship

A candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with intention of permanently settling in India.

NOTE: A candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should possess a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

Candidates should be minimum 21 years old and maximum 27 years old as on 12th April 2022.

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Category Age Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit. SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PH UR- 10 years OBC- 13 years SC/ST- 15 years As per instructions of DoPT, a PWD applicant is entitled to age concession in different combinations subject to the condition of maximum age of 56 years. Further in case of a PWD by virtue of being a ESIC/Govt. Employee, concession to him/her will be admissible either as a 'person with disability' or as a ESIC/Govt. Employee' whichever may be more beneficial to him/her. Ex-Servicemen UR- 3 years (*) OBC- 6 years (*) SC/ST- 8 years (*) (*) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age ESIC Employee/ Government Servant who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of application UR- upto 40 years OBC- upto 43 years SC/ST- upto 45 years Note - Applicant should continue to have the status of ESIC/ Govt. servant till the time of appointment, in the event of their selection. Other categories of persons In accordance with the instructions and orders issued from time to time

Educational Qualification

1. A degree of a recognized University (Preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management).

2. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database

Experience (Desirable): Three years’ service in a Government Organization or Corporation or Government Undertaking or Local Body or Scheduled Bank etc.

ESIC SSO 2022 Vacancies

Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Total PWD* Ex.SM Category A Category B Category C Category D & E No. of Vacancies 43 09 08 24 09 93 NIL 01 02# 01# 09

Category A – Blindness and Low Vision. Category B – Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Category C – Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy.

Category D – Autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness.

Category E - Multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf –blindness.

ESIC SSO 2022 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Phase 3: Computer Skills and Descriptive Test

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Ques. Max. Marks Duration Medium English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Total 100 100

Note:

1. Phase – I is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit.

2. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

3. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - I.

4. If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated following standard practice to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions.

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration Medium Reasoning/ Intelligence 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Hindi & English English Language 30 40 30 minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English Total 150 200 2 hours

Note:

1. The marks obtained in Phase – II will be considered for final selection.

2. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

3. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - II.

Phase 3: Computer Skills and Descriptive Test

Computer Skill Test (CST) - 50 Marks (30 Minutes Duration) comprising of the following three parts.

Name of Tests Marks Allotted Preparation of 02 Power Points Slides 10 Marks Typing matter on MS Word with formatting 20 Marks Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae 20 Marks

Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration Version 2 50 30 minutes English

Note:

1. The working knowledge of PWD Candidates who are unable to type shall be assessed by holding an Objective Type Computer Test of 50 Marks having 50 Questions with no negative marking.

2. Computer Skill Test and Descriptive paper will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained will not be reckoned for merit ranking.

ESIC SSO 2022 Qualifying Marks

Name of Tests Category General (UR) OBC & EWS SC/ST/Ex-S PWD Phase 1 (Prelims) & Phase 2 (Mains) 45% 40% 35% 30% Phase 3 Qualifying marks to be decided by ESIC

ESIC SSO 2022 Salary

Pay Level – 7 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission. In addition to Pay, they will also be eligible for DA, HRA and Transport Allowance, and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

ESIC SSO 2022 How to Apply

Candidates should apply only through online mode via the official website of ESIC or click below on the apply online link. No other mode of application will be accepted. Have a valid personal email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of results.

Pre-Requisites for Applying Online

Before applying online, candidates should:

(i) scan their photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm), signature, left thumb impression (If a candidate is not having left thumb, he/she may use his/ her right thumb), a handwritten declaration (in English only).

(ii) The text for the handwritten declaration is as follows: “I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

(iii) The above mentioned handwritten declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in English only and should NOT BE IN CAPITAL LETTERS. If it is written by anybody else or in any other language, the application will be considered as invalid.

Steps to Apply Online

(i) Candidates should apply only through online mode via the official website of ESIC and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2022 IN ESIC " which will open a new screen.

(ii) To register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.

(iii) Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

(iv) Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

(v) Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

ESIC SSO 2022 Application Fee

Candidate Category Fee Amount SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex-Servicemen * This fee of Rs. 250/- shall be refunded duly deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination. Rs. 250/-* All other categories Rs. 500/-

ESIC SSO 2022 Apply Online