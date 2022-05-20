ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims on 11th June 2022: Check Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/Quantitative Aptitude

ESIC SSO 2022 Practice Questions: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-1 Prelims Exam will be active from 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Practice Questions for English/Reasoning/Quantitative Aptitude.

ESIC SSO 2022 Important Dates

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Ques. Max. Marks Duration Medium English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Total 100 100

Note:

1. Phase – I is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit.

2. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

3. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - I.

4. If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated following standard practice to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions.

ESIC SSO 2022 Practice Questions

English Language Practice Set

Reasoning Ability Practice Set

Quantitative Aptitude Practice Set

ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 Download Link