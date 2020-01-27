FCI Manager Result 2020 out for Manager Category 2 Posts at fci.gov.in, Check Zonewise FCI Phase 1 Result 2020 Download Link Here

FCI Phase 1 Result 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released FCI Manager Phase 1 Result 2020 for various posts. Candidates appeared in the FCI Manager Phase 1 2020 Exam against the advertisement number 02/2019 can download zone wise result on the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

FCI Manager Phase 1 2020 Exam was conducted on 28 November 2019 at various exam centres across the country. The Zone Wise FCI Manager Result 2020 Phase 1 Result is available on the official website. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given in this article to download their result.

Go to the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

Click on FCI Manager Result 2020 Zonewise flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the notification page.

Candidates are required to click on the respective zone and then it will redirect to new window.

Candidates are required to click on the PDF link and save the PDF for future reference.

What’s Next?

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in FCI Manager Result 2020 Phase 1 are eligible to appear in FCI Manager Phase 2 2020 which will be conducted through online mode. The details related to phase 2 will be uploaded on the official website. All shortlisted candidates are advised to stay tuned with the FCI website.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 330 vacancies in various departments. The online process for FCI Manager Recruitment 2019-20 was started from 28 September 2019 and closed on 27 October 2019.

Highlights: