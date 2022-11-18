Federal Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Jr Management Posts @federalbank.co.in

Federal Bank Recruitment 2022: Federal Bank is inviting applications for recruitment of Officers in Junior Management Grade I (Scale I). Eligible candidates can apply online from 16 November 2022 to 27 November 2022 through the ‘Careers’ page of the Bank’s website www.federalbank.co.in after carefully going through the instructions.
The openings are for agriculture and legal domains. Candidates can check the salary, qualification, selection process, age limit, and how to apply below.
Federal Bank Agriculture Notification
Federal Bank Agriculture Online Application
Federal Bank Legal Notification
Federal Bank Legal Online Application
Important Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|16 November 2022
|Last Date of Online Application
|27 November 2022
Federal Bank Salary
Rs. 36,000 in the scale of pay Rs. 36,000 - 1490/7 - 46430 – 1740/2 - 49910 – 1990/7 – 63840
Eligibility Criteria for Federal Bank Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
Agriculture:
Graduates or Post-Graduates in Agriculture with a minimum aggregate of 60% or above throughout in Class X, Class XII, Graduation and Post-Graduation (if applicable).
Law:
Graduates or Post-Graduates in Law with a minimum aggregate of 60% or above throughout in Class X, Class XII, Graduation and Post-Graduation (if applicable).
Selection Criteria for Federal Bank Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of
- Online Aptitude Assessment
- Legal Drafting
- Personal Interview or any other mode of selection to be decided by the Bank
How to Apply for Federal Bank Recruitment 2022
- Go to the official website of Federal Bank i.e. website www.federalbank.co.in, follow the link ‘Careers’, and click the link ‘Recruitment Process of O cer in Junior Management Grade I For Agriculture Graduates’or‘Recruitment Process of Legal O cer in Junior Management Grade I’
- Register for the post
- Enter your Personal, Academic, Experience, References (Name, Address, Email ID & Telephone Number of three references excluding relatives and friends) and other details as required
- Modify details, if required, and Click 'I Agree' in declaration tab only after verifying the details entered by you. C
- Upload Photo and Signature
- Now, Click on 'Proceed to Pay' button
-
Application Fee:
General / Others - Rs. 500/-
SC/ST - Rs. 100