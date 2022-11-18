Federal Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Jr Management Posts @federalbank.co.in

Federal Bank is hiring Jr Management Officers for Agriculture and Legal. Check the important dates, salary, qualification, selection process, age limit, and how to apply here.

Federal Bank Recruitment 2022: Federal Bank is inviting applications for recruitment of Officers in Junior Management Grade I (Scale I). Eligible candidates can apply online from 16 November 2022 to 27 November 2022 through the ‘Careers’ page of the Bank’s website www.federalbank.co.in after carefully going through the instructions.

The openings are for agriculture and legal domains. Candidates can check the salary, qualification, selection process, age limit, and how to apply below.

Federal Bank Agriculture Notification

Federal Bank Agriculture Online Application

Federal Bank Legal Notification

Federal Bank Legal Online Application

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 16 November 2022 Last Date of Online Application 27 November 2022

Federal Bank Salary

Rs. 36,000 in the scale of pay Rs. 36,000 - 1490/7 - 46430 – 1740/2 - 49910 – 1990/7 – 63840

Eligibility Criteria for Federal Bank Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Agriculture:

Graduates or Post-Graduates in Agriculture with a minimum aggregate of 60% or above throughout in Class X, Class XII, Graduation and Post-Graduation (if applicable).

Law:

Graduates or Post-Graduates in Law with a minimum aggregate of 60% or above throughout in Class X, Class XII, Graduation and Post-Graduation (if applicable).

Selection Criteria for Federal Bank Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of

Online Aptitude Assessment Legal Drafting Personal Interview or any other mode of selection to be decided by the Bank

How to Apply for Federal Bank Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website of Federal Bank i.e. website www.federalbank.co.in, follow the link ‘Careers’, and click the link ‘Recruitment Process of O cer in Junior Management Grade I For Agriculture Graduates’or‘Recruitment Process of Legal O cer in Junior Management Grade I’ Register for the post Enter your Personal, Academic, Experience, References (Name, Address, Email ID & Telephone Number of three references excluding relatives and friends) and other details as required Modify details, if required, and Click 'I Agree' in declaration tab only after verifying the details entered by you. C Upload Photo and Signature Now, Click on 'Proceed to Pay' button

Application Fee:

General / Others - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST - Rs. 100