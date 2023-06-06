Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 144 Posts

Forest & Climate Change Department is inviting applications for Posts. Candidates can check the notification, online application link and other details

Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver Recruitment 2023: Forest and Climate Change Department has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Driver. Candidates can apply online for the post on the official website on or before June 11, 2023.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - June 11, 2023

Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver Vacancy Details

Driver - 144 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess a 10th Class (Driving License).

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

How to Apply for

Eligible and interested candidayes can apply from the official website from