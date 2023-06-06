Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 144 Posts

Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver Recruitment 2023: Forest and Climate Change Department has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Driver. Candidates can apply online for the post on the official website on or before June 11, 2023.
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - June 11, 2023
Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver Vacancy Details
Driver - 144 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Forest & Climate Change Dept Driver
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should possess a 10th Class (Driving License).
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age: 18 Years
- Maximum Age: 40 Years
How to Apply for
Eligible and interested candidayes can apply from the official website from