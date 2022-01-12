FSSAI Exam 2022 Postponed for Various Posts Due to COVID-19, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has postponed the Computer Based Test/Written examination for various posts on its official website -fssai.gov.in. Check FSSAI Exam postponed notice here.

FSSAI Exam Date 2022 Postponed: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has postponed the Computer Based Test/Written examination for various posts including Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer and others. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the above post can check the FSSAI Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice available on the official website of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-fssai.gov.in.

You can download the FSSAI Exam Date 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download FSSAI Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit to the official website of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) - fssai.gov.in Go to the Jobs Section on home page. Click on the link " Notice dated 10th January 2022 related to Deferment of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Written Examination for various posts in FSSAI Advt. No. DR-04/2021 "given on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you will get the PDF of the Postponement Notice. Download and save the same for future reference.

You can download the FSSAI Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice directly with the link given below.



As per the short notice released, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has postponed the written exam for these posts keeping in view the sudden increase of COVID-19 cases. FSSAI will release the revised schedule for conduct of the written examination in due course.

It is noted that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was set to conduct the Computer Based Test/Written examination from 17 January to 20 January 2022 for various posts including Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer and Assistant Posts.