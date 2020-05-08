GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies for Sweeper, Nurse, DEO, MO and Other Posts

GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: Government Medical College (GMC), Aurangabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sweeper, Nurse, Physician, Duty Medical Officer, Anaesthetist, Chest Physician, Intensivist, Paediatrics, Surgeon, ENT, Nephrologist, Incharge Nursing Staff, Lab Technician, Data Entry Operator, DMO-2 (BAMS/BHMS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format and send the application through email on or before 13 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of online application for GMC Recruitment 2020: 13 May 2020

GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 444

Staff Nurse - 150

Sweeper - 100

Physician - 27

Duty Medical Officer - 50 Posts

Anaesthetist - 15 Posts

Chest Physician - 05

Intensivist - 15

Paediatrics - 02

Surgeon - 08

ENT- 10

Nephrologist - 02

Incharge Nursing Staff - 10

Lab Technician - 10

Data Entry Operator - 10

DMO-2 (BAMS/BHMS) - 30

GMC Aurangabad Satff Nurse, MO, Sweeper and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing/GNM

Sweeper - 10th Passed

Physician - MD Medicine

Duty Medical Officer - MBBS

Anaesthetist - MD/Diploma Anathesia

Chest Physician - MD

Intensivist - MD Medicine/Anathesia/ Emergency Medicne

Paediatrics - MS Surgery

Surgeon - MS/Diploma Surgery

ENT- MS/Diploma ENT

Nephrologist - DM/ DNB Nephrology/ MD Medicine

Incharge Nursing Staff - B.Sc Nursing/GNM

Lab Technician - B.Sc DMLT/BPMT/CMLT

Data Entry Operator - Graduation

DMO-2 - BAMS/BHMS

GMC Aurangabad Sweeper Notification PDF

GMC Aurangabad DMO BAMS BHMS Notification PDF

GMC Aurangabad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Notification PDF

GMC Aurangabad Official Website



How to apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode by email to deangmca@gmail.com on or before 13 May 2020.