GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies for Sweeper, Nurse, DEO, MO and Other Posts

Government Medical College (GMC), Aurangabad  has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sweeper, Nurse, Physician and Other Posts. Check Details Here

May 8, 2020 18:44 IST
GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020

GMC Aurangabad  Recruitment 2020: Government Medical College (GMC), Aurangabad  has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sweeper, Nurse, Physician, Duty Medical Officer, Anaesthetist, Chest Physician, Intensivist, Paediatrics, Surgeon, ENT, Nephrologist, Incharge Nursing Staff, Lab Technician, Data Entry Operator, DMO-2 (BAMS/BHMS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format and send the application through email on or before 13 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of online application for GMC Recruitment 2020: 13 May 2020

GMC Aurangabad  Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 444

  • Staff Nurse - 150
  • Sweeper - 100
  • Physician - 27
  • Duty Medical Officer - 50 Posts
  • Anaesthetist - 15 Posts
  • Chest Physician - 05
  • Intensivist - 15
  • Paediatrics - 02
  • Surgeon - 08
  • ENT- 10
  • Nephrologist - 02
  • Incharge Nursing Staff - 10
  • Lab Technician - 10
  • Data Entry Operator - 10
  • DMO-2 (BAMS/BHMS) - 30

GMC Aurangabad Satff Nurse, MO, Sweeper and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing/GNM
  • Sweeper - 10th Passed
  • Physician - MD Medicine
  • Duty Medical Officer - MBBS
  • Anaesthetist - MD/Diploma Anathesia
  • Chest Physician - MD
  • Intensivist - MD Medicine/Anathesia/ Emergency Medicne
  • Paediatrics - MS Surgery
  • Surgeon - MS/Diploma Surgery
  • ENT- MS/Diploma ENT
  • Nephrologist - DM/ DNB Nephrology/ MD Medicine
  • Incharge Nursing Staff - B.Sc Nursing/GNM
  • Lab Technician - B.Sc DMLT/BPMT/CMLT
  • Data Entry Operator - Graduation
  • DMO-2 - BAMS/BHMS

GMC Aurangabad Sweeper Notification PDF

GMC Aurangabad DMO BAMS BHMS Notification PDF

GMC Aurangabad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Notification PDF

GMC Aurangabad Official Website

How to apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and  eligible candidates can apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode by email to deangmca@gmail.com on or before 13 May 2020.

 

Job Summary
NotificationGMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies for Sweeper, Nurse, DEO, MO and Other Posts
Last Date of SubmissionMay 13, 2020
Cityaurangabad
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Government Medical College
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Medical , Other Funtional Area

