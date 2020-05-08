GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: 444 Vacancies for Sweeper, Nurse, DEO, MO and Other Posts

GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020: Government Medical College (GMC), Aurangabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sweeper, Nurse, Physician, Duty Medical Officer, Anaesthetist, Chest Physician, Intensivist, Paediatrics, Surgeon, ENT, Nephrologist, Incharge Nursing Staff, Lab Technician, Data Entry Operator, DMO-2 (BAMS/BHMS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format and send the application through email on or before 13 May 2020.
Important Dates
Last date of online application for GMC Recruitment 2020: 13 May 2020
GMC Aurangabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 444
- Staff Nurse - 150
- Sweeper - 100
- Physician - 27
- Duty Medical Officer - 50 Posts
- Anaesthetist - 15 Posts
- Chest Physician - 05
- Intensivist - 15
- Paediatrics - 02
- Surgeon - 08
- ENT- 10
- Nephrologist - 02
- Incharge Nursing Staff - 10
- Lab Technician - 10
- Data Entry Operator - 10
- DMO-2 (BAMS/BHMS) - 30
GMC Aurangabad Satff Nurse, MO, Sweeper and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc Nursing/GNM
- Sweeper - 10th Passed
- Physician - MD Medicine
- Duty Medical Officer - MBBS
- Anaesthetist - MD/Diploma Anathesia
- Chest Physician - MD
- Intensivist - MD Medicine/Anathesia/ Emergency Medicne
- Paediatrics - MS Surgery
- Surgeon - MS/Diploma Surgery
- ENT- MS/Diploma ENT
- Nephrologist - DM/ DNB Nephrology/ MD Medicine
- Incharge Nursing Staff - B.Sc Nursing/GNM
- Lab Technician - B.Sc DMLT/BPMT/CMLT
- Data Entry Operator - Graduation
- DMO-2 - BAMS/BHMS
GMC Aurangabad Sweeper Notification PDF
GMC Aurangabad DMO BAMS BHMS Notification PDF
GMC Aurangabad Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts Notification PDF
GMC Aurangabad Official Website
How to apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode by email to deangmca@gmail.com on or before 13 May 2020.