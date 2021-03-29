Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

Goa Police Recruitment 2021: 1000+ Vacancies for Police Constable, SI, ASI, LDC, Steno & Other Posts, Download Notification @citizen.goapolice.gov.in

Director General of Police, Government of Goa, Police Headquarter, Panaji is hiring 1097 Police Constable, Police Sub Inspector, Constable, Searcher, Assistant Sub Inspector, Photographer, Laboratory Technician, Stenographer, LDC. Check educational qualification, age limit, physical eligibility, selection process, vacancy here

Created On: Mar 29, 2021 16:19 IST
Goa Police Recruitment 2021
Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Director General of Police, Government of Goa, Police Headquarter, Panaji has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Police Constable, Police Sub Inspector, Constable, Searcher, Assistant Sub Inspector, Photographer, Laboratory Technician, Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) on its website - citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 30 April 2021 in the prescribed format through offline mode. More details on Goa Police Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, physical eligibility, selection process, vacancy are given below:

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 April 2021

Goa Police Vacancy Details

  1. Police Sub Inspector - 145 Posts
  2. Police Constable -  857 Posts
  3. Searcher - 01 Posts
  4. Asst Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator) - 06 Posts
  5. Photographer - 01 Post
  6. Laboratory Technician - 02 Posts
  7. Police Constable (Bandman) - 11 Posts
  8. Police Constable (Mast Luskar) - 01 Post
  9. Police Constable (Wireless Messenger) - 29 Posts
  10. Stenographer - 10 Posts
  11. Lower Division Clerk - 34 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Police Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. Police Sub Inspector - Graduation or 12th pass with Diploma in Security & Investigation Technology
  2. Police Constable - 10th passed
  3. Searcher - Any Degree
  4. Asst Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator) - SSC and Diploma in Electronics
  5. Photographer - SSC and Diploma in Photography with 3 years experience
  6. Police Constable Bandsman - 10th and experience in reading and writing and singing musical notes
  7. Laboratory Technician - Degree (Science)
  8. Police Constable (Mast Luskar) and Police Constable (Wireless Messenger) - SSCE
  9. Stenographer - Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge
  10. Lower Division Clerk  - Higher Secondary or Diploma from AICTE and Computer Knowledge

Age Limit:

  1. Police Sub Inspector - 20 to 28 Years
  2. Police Constable - 18 to 28 Years
  3. Police Constable (Mast Luskar) - 18 to 22 Years
  4. Others - Not more thab 45 years

Physical Eligibility

Police Sub Inspector:

MALE

PST

Minimum Height – 168 cms

Chest (Unexpanded) – 80 cms & expanded – 85 cms

PET

Run – 100 Metres in 15 Seconds

Long Jump – 3.80 Metres (3 Chances)

High Jump – 1.20 Metres (3 Chances)

800 Metres Run in 2 Minutes 50 Seconds.

FEMALE

PST

Minimum Height – 157 cms

Weight not Less Than 42 kgs

PET

Run – 100 Metres in 19 Seconds

Long Jump – 3.1 Metres (3 Chances)

High Jump – 0.9 Metres (3 Chances)

400 Metres Run in 1 Minutes 50 Seconds.

Police Constable:

MALE

PST

Minimum Height – 167 cms

Chest (Unexpanded) – 80 cms & expanded – 85 cms

PET

Run – 100 Metres in 15 Seconds

Long Jump – 4.00 Metres (3 Chances)

High Jump – 1.20 Metres (3 Chances)

800 Metres Run in 3 Minutes.

FEMALE

PST

Minimum Height – 157 cms

Weight not Less Than 42 kgs

PET

Running – 100 Metres in 19 Seconds

Long Jump – 3.10 Metres (3 Chances)

High Jump – 0.9 Metres (3 Chances)

400 Metres Run in 1 Minutes 50 Seconds.

Selection Process for Goa Police Posts

  • PSI and PC - DV , PST PMT and Written Test
  • PC Mast Luskar and Steno - DV, Practical Test and Written Exam
  • Other- DV and Written Test

The final selection will be done on the basis of merit in written test.

How to Apply Goa Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates, possessing 15 years of residence certificate issued by Goa Govt, can apply through offline mode and send their application in the prescribed format along with other documents at the counter opened to accept the application forms at the Police Headquarter, Panaji Goa. The prescribed application forms are available at the Administrative Block, GRP Camp, Altinho, Panaji Goa from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.

Goa Police Recruitment Notification

Goa Police Application Fee:

  1. For General Category - Rs. 200/-
  2. For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ EWS/ EX – Serviceman - Rs. 100/-

 

