Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021 for 137 Fitter, Welder, Nurse and Other Posts , Apply Online @ goashipyard.in

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021: Goa Shipyard Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Fitter, Electrical Mechanic, Commercial Assistant, Technical Assistant (QA), Unskilled, FRP Laminator, EOT Crane Operator, Welder, Structural Fitter, Nurse, Technical Assistant (Commercial), Technical Assistant (Stores), Trainee Khalasi. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 4 May 2021 to 4 June 2021.

Around 137 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check the application process, important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 4 June 2021

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Fitter - 5 Posts

Electrical Mechanic - 1 Post

Commercial Assistant - 1 Post

Technical Assistant - 3 Posts

Unskilled - 25 Posts

FRP Laminator - 5 Posts

EOT Crane Operator - 10 Posts

Welder - 26 Posts

Structural Fitter - 42 Posts

Nurse - 3 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial) - 2 Posts

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Fitter - The candidate should possess ITI & NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in Fitter / Fitter General or ITI in Fitter / Fitter General.

Electrical Mechanic - The candidate should possess SSC with ITI in the Electrician trade.

Commercial Assistant - The candidate should possess a Degree in any discipline. They should be conversant with typing on the computer and handling computer applications like Word / PowerPoint with 01-year certificate course in computer applications.

Technical Assistant - The candidate should possess a minimum of 2 years full-time Diploma in Shipbuilding Engineering / Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university/ Institute.

Unskilled - The candidate should possess SSC.

FRP Laminator -The candidate should possess minimum 2 years full time Diploma in Shipbuilding Engineering / Mechanical Engineering having FRP as elective subject in the course curriculum from a reputed and recognized Institute/University.

EOT Crane Operator -The candidate should possess SSC with ITI .

Welder -: The candidate should possess ITI & NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in the trade of Welder or ITI in the trade of Welder.

Structural Fitter - The candidate should possess ITI & NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in Structural Fitter / Fitter / Fitter General / Sheet Metal Worker trade.

Nurse -B. Sc Nursing or Minimum 2 years full time Diploma Course in Nursing & Midwifery from recognized Institute / Board / University.

Technical Assistant (Commercial) - The candidate should possess minimum 2 years full time Diploma in Mechanical /Electrical/Shipbuilding/Production Engineering from recognized university/ Institute.

Download Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 June 2021. Candidates are required to post the original Demand Draft to (Kindly refer to point No.2 & 3 of General Conditions): GM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802 latest by 4 June 2021.