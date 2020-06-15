Govt of Manipur DHS Recruitment 2020 for 100 MTS and Staff Nurse Posts

Govt of Manipur DHS Recruitment 2020: Government of Manipur, Directorate Of Health Services (DHS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multitasking Staff (MTS) and Staff Nurse on contractual posts in the COVID CARE CENTRE, Meitram for a period of three months on a consolidated pay as fixed by the Finance Department (PIC), Govt. of Manipur.. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 22 June 2020 and attend walk-in-interview on 25 June 2020.

Important Dates

Issuance of Application Forms From - 15 June to 20 June 2020

Submission of Duly Filled Application Forms - 16 June to 22 June 2020

Issue Date of Admit Card - 17 June to 22 June 2020

Date & Place of Walk-in-Interview - 25 June 2020 (Thursday) from 10 AM onwards; at Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, Lamphelpat

Govt of Manipur DHS Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 60 Marks

Multitasking staff (MTS) - 40 Marks

Eligibility Criteria for DHS Manipur MTS and Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Matriculate/HSLC or its equivalent from a recognized University/ Board. Registered A-Grade Nurse (Senior Certificate in Nursing and Mid-wifery from a recognized University/ Institute (for male Nurses, Senior Mid-wifery certificate is not required)

Multitasking staff (MTS) - Matriculate/HSLC or its equivalent from a recognized University/ Board.

Age Limit:

Unreserved - 38 years

OBC - 41 years

SC/ST - 43 years

Persons with disability - 48 years

How to Apply for DHS Manipur MTS and Staff Nurse Posts

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from DSE Assam Website or from office between15 June to 20 June 2020 and submit the duly filled application form on or before 22 June 2020.

DHS Manipur MTS and Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification PDF

DHS Manipur MTS and Staff Nurse Recruitment Application Form