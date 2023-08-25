GPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 293 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 293 various posts including Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services and other. Candidates having certain educatinal qualification including Graduate from any recognised university can apply for these posts which are available for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023. The registration process for the GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 24, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of competitive exam in 2 Stages including preliminary exam in objective type mode/mains examination followed by personal interview.
GPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 24, 2023
- Closing date of application: September 8, 2023
- Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: December 3, 2023
- Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: February-2024
- Tentative Month of Main Exam: Not Applicable
- Tentative Month of Interview: July-2024
GPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
|Posts Name
|Gujarat Civil Services
|Number of posts
|293
|Application mode
|Online
|Job type
|Govt Jobs
|Last date for online application
|September 8, 2023
|Official website
|https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
GPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total Posts-293
- Gujarat Administrative Service
- Gujarat Civil Services
- Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service
GPSC Educational Qualification 2023
Any Graduate appeared in last year or last semester of any Graduate exam can apply.
Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Prelims Exam Details
- Paper-1 General Studies-I: 200 Marks/180 Minutes
- Paper-2 General Studies-II: 200 Marks/180 Minutes
- Total 400 Marks
GPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (On the last date of Advertisement)
- Minimum -20 years
- Maximum- Must not have completed 36 years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
GPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website-https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link GPSC Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now apply with the One Time Registration (OTR) process after following the guidelines given on the notification.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.