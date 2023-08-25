GPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 293 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

GPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has notified for the 293 Civil Service posts on the official website. Check the pdf, application process, eligibility, selection process, vacancy and more.

GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 293 various posts including Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services and other. Candidates having certain educatinal qualification including Graduate from any recognised university can apply for these posts which are available for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023. The registration process for the GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 24, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of competitive exam in 2 Stages including preliminary exam in objective type mode/mains examination followed by personal interview.

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 24, 2023

Closing date of application: September 8, 2023

Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: December 3, 2023

Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: February-2024

Tentative Month of Main Exam: Not Applicable

Tentative Month of Interview: July-2024

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Posts Name Gujarat Civil Services Number of posts 293 Application mode Online Job type Govt Jobs Last date for online application September 8, 2023 Official website https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-293





Gujarat Administrative Service

Gujarat Civil Services

Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service

GPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Any Graduate appeared in last year or last semester of any Graduate exam can apply.

Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Prelims Exam Details

Paper-1 General Studies-I: 200 Marks/180 Minutes

Paper-2 General Studies-II: 200 Marks/180 Minutes

Total 400 Marks

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (On the last date of Advertisement)

Minimum -20 years

Maximum- Must not have completed 36 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

GPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.