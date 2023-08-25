GPSC Civil Service Jobs 2023 Apply for 293 Vacancies

GPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 293 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

GPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2023: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)  has notified for the  293 Civil Service posts on the official website. Check the pdf, application process, eligibility, selection process, vacancy and more.

Get all the details of GPSC Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of GPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 293 various posts including Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services and other.  Candidates having certain educatinal qualification including Graduate from any recognised university can apply for these  posts which are available for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023. The registration process for the GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 24, 2023. 
 
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of competitive exam in 2 Stages including  preliminary exam  in objective type mode/mains examination followed by personal interview.

Career Counseling

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application: August 24, 2023
  • Closing date of application: September 8, 2023
  • Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: December 3,  2023
  • Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: February-2024
  • Tentative Month of Main Exam: Not Applicable
  • Tentative Month of Interview: July-2024

 

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Posts Name Gujarat Civil Services
Number of posts  293
Application mode Online
Job type Govt Jobs
Last date for online application  September 8, 2023
Official website  https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

 GPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-293

  •  Gujarat Administrative Service
  •  Gujarat Civil Services
  • Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service

GPSC Educational Qualification 2023

Any Graduate appeared in last year or last semester of any Graduate exam can apply. 
Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Prelims Exam Details 

  • Paper-1 General Studies-I: 200 Marks/180 Minutes
  • Paper-2 General Studies-II: 200 Marks/180 Minutes
  • Total 400 Marks

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (On the last date of Advertisement)

GPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website-https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link GPSC Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now apply with the One Time Registration (OTR) process after following the guidelines given on the notification.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for GPSC Recruitment 2023 ?

Closing date of application for these posts is September 8, 2023

What are the Jobs in GPSC Recruitment 2023 ?

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 293 posts for Gujarat Administrative Service and other.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next