GPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 260 ACF, Section Officer and Others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 260 ACF, Section Officer Posts on its official website. Check GPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published notification for the total 260 posts of  Deputy Section Officer /Dy. Mamlatdar, Chief Officer, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Section Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 July 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the  notification can apply for these posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job :
 Advt. No. 10/2022-23 to 14/2022-23

Important Dates GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 July 2022

Vacancy Details GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Deputy Section Officer /Dy. Mamlatdar-80
 Dy. S.O. (Sachivalay)-05
Chief Officer-03
 Assistant Conservator of Forests-38
 Veterinary Officer-130
Muni. Account Officer-04

Eligibility Criteria GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
 Assistant Conservator of Forests: Possess a degree from any of the University established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University (Uni.) under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 in one of the subjects as principal subject, namely- Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Environmental Science, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Agriculture, Forestry, Horticulture, Engineering/Technology: Provided that notwithstanding anything contained in above clause the candidate who possesses a degree of B.Sc. (Agriculture) or B.Sc. (Horticulture) or B.Sc. (Forestry), must be obtained from any of the Agriculture Uni. or Horticulture Uni. established incorporated by or under the Central Agriculture Uni. Act or Central Horticulture Uni. Act or State Agriculture Uni. Act or State Horticulture Uni. Act in India.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply GPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts in online mode on or before 30 July 2022.

