GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for 3437 Talati cum Mantri (Village Panchayat Secretary) Posts, Apply Online @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board is hiring for 3437 Talati cum Mantri (Village Panchayat Secretary) Posts. Candidates can download the notification and application link below.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is inviting online applications for hiring candidates as Talati cum Mantri (Village Panchayat Secretary). GPSSB Village Panchayat Secretary Registration Link is available from 28 January to 15 February 2022 on the official website - gpssb.gujarat.gov.in and ojas.gujarat.gov.in.Candidates who are seeking to apply for GPSSB Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 should be 12th passed and their age shuld be between 18 and 42 years.

A total of 3437 vacancies are available, against advertisement 10/ 202122, in the state of Gujarat. Gujarat Talati Bharti 2022 Notification is released on 27 January 2022 on the official website.

Those who are interested in GPSSB Village Panchayat Secretary Vacancy 2022 can check details on Gujarat Talati Recruitment 2022 in the PDF link given below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 January 2022 Last Date of Online Application - 15 February 2022

GPSSB Talati cum Mantri Vacancy Details

Talati cum Mantri (Village Panchayat Secretary) - 3437

Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB Talati cum Mantri Posts

Educational and Other Qualifications:

Have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted by Secondary and/ or Higher Secondary Education Board or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government; Possess the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967; Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

GPSSB Talati cum Mantri Age Limit:

18 to 36 years

Selection Process for GPSSB Talati cum Mantri Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.

How to Apply for GPSSB Talati cum Mantri Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 28 January to 15 February 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-