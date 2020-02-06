GSPHC Recruitment 2020 for Clerk and Account Assistant Posts

GSPHCL Recruitment 2020: Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. (GSPHCL) is conducting walk-in-interview for Non-Technical Persons for recruitment to the post of Account Assistant and Clerk. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 12 and 13 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Walk-in-interview Date and Venue for Account Assistant for its Head Office and Ahmedabad – 12 February 2020 at Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. B/h.Lokayukt Bhavan, Off : CHH Road, Sector 10-B, Gandhinagar
- Walk-in-interview Date and Venue for Clerk for Lunawada and Nadiad - 12 February 2020 at Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. B/h.Lokayukt Bhavan, Off : CHH Road, Sector 10-B, Gandhinagar
- Walk-in-interview Date and Venue for Account Assistant for Mehsana – 13 February 2020 at Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd. Police Club Building, Opp. Community Hall, Police Head Quarters, Mehsana
GSPHCL Account Assistant and Clerk Vacancy Details
Account Assistant
- Head Office - 2 Posts
- Ahmedabad - 1 Post
- Mehsana - 1 Post
Clerk
- Lunawada - 1 Post
- Nadiad - 1 Post
GSPHCL Account Assistant and Clerk Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Account Assistant - B.Com. and having 2 years experience of relevant field. Knowledge of Computer & Tally ERP-9 is essential.
- Clerk - Graduate and having 1 years relevant experience and Basic Computer knowledge of Gujarati and English typing
Salary:
- Account Assistant - Rs.15,000/- p.m
- Clerk - Rs.12,000/- p.m
How to apply for GSPHCL Account Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview with their complete Bio-Data along with prescribed format filled-in with necessary details on scheduled dates and time.
GSPHCL Account Assistant and Clerk Recruitment Notification PDF 2020