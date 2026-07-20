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GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 16:35 IST

GSSSB is recruiting for 110 AAE vacancies under various disciplines, including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check the complete topic-wise syllabus in this article.

GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here
GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here

Key Points

  • GSSSB announced 110 AAE posts for Civil, Mech, Elec disciplines for 2026 exam.
  • The GSSSB AAE 2026 exam has two parts: Part A (90 marks) and Part B (120 marks).
  • Part A covers aptitude, while Part B focuses on diploma-level technical subjects.

GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026: The Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the recruitment notification for a total of 110 AAE posts, of various disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering under departments like Narmada, Water Resources, and Water Supply. Candidates who want to appear in the GSSSB AAE exam must check the complete syllabus and exam pattern carefully to plan their preparations. This article covers the GSSSB detailed syllabus along with the latest exam pattern and important topics to help candidates prepare in a structured way.

GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates who want to appear in the GSSSB exam 2026 can check all the information related to the AAE syllabus in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

Post Name 

Additional Assistant Engineer (AAE)

Disciplines

Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical

Selection Process

Written exam

Exam parts

Part A (Aptitude) and Part B (Technical + GK)

Part A Marks 

90

Part B Marks 

120

Total Marks 

210 

Negative Marking 

0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer 

Official website

gsssb.gujarat.gov.in 

GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026 

GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026 is divided into two parts. Part A carries a total of 90 marks and covers subjects like Reasoning & Data Interpretation, Quantitative aptitude, Constitution of India, Current affairs, and Comprehension (Gujarati & English). While Part B carries 120 marks and covers topics, including the technical subject. 

GSSSB AAE Exam Pattern 2026

The GSSSB AAE exam is a single-stage written test with objective-type (MCQ) questions. It has two parts: Part A tests general aptitude and Part B tests technical knowledge. Candidates must score a minimum qualifying mark separately in both parts to be considered for the final merit list. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Part

Subject 

Questions

Marks
 Part A

Reasoning & Data Interpretation

30

30
 

Quantitative aptitude

30

30
 

Constitution of India

10

10
 

Current affairs

10

10
 

Comprehension (Gujarati & English)

10

10

Part B

Technical subject 

120

120

GSSSB AAE Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 

Part A tests general aptitude and is common for all the disciplines (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical), while Part B carries 120 marks and is completely based on Diploma-level engineering topics. As it carries more weightage, candidates should focus more here. 

Part 

Subjects 

Topics 

Part A 

Reasoning & Data Interpretation

Analogy, classification, series completion

Coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense

Logical reasoning, statement and conclusion

Data interpretation from tables, graphs, and charts
 

Quantitative Aptitude

Number system, percentage, ratio and proportion

Profit and loss, simple and compound interest

Time and work, time and distance

Average, mensuration, algebra, and geometry
 

Constitution of India

Preamble, fundamental rights and duties

Directive principles of state policy

Union and state government structure

Parliament, judiciary, and constitutional amendments
 

Current Affairs

National and international events

Gujarat state-specific current affairs

Government schemes and policies

Sports, awards, and important appointments
 

Comprehension (Gujarati & English)

Reading passages followed by questions

Reading, interpretation, and inference skills

Statement and assertion-based questions

Part B

(Technical, Discipline-wise) 

Civil Engineering

Building Materials, Surveying, RCC & Steel Structures, Structural Analysis, Soil Mechanics & Foundation, Transportation Engineering

Environmental Engineering, Estimating & Costing, Construction Management, Irrigation & Hydrology
 

Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical & Automobile Engineering topics (120 marks)

Covers core diploma-level subjects such as thermodynamics, machine design, manufacturing processes, and automobile engineering fundamentals
 

Electrical Engineering

Single Phase A.C. (Series & Parallel Circuits)

A.C. Distribution Systems

Electrical Machines

Power Systems

Electrical Networks

Electrical Measurements

Gujarat-specific energy policies (Solar, Wind, Hybrid, Small Hydel, Renewable Energy)



Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 16:35 IST

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