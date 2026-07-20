GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here
GSSSB is recruiting for 110 AAE vacancies under various disciplines, including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check the complete topic-wise syllabus in this article.
Key Points
- GSSSB announced 110 AAE posts for Civil, Mech, Elec disciplines for 2026 exam.
- The GSSSB AAE 2026 exam has two parts: Part A (90 marks) and Part B (120 marks).
- Part A covers aptitude, while Part B focuses on diploma-level technical subjects.
GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026: The Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the recruitment notification for a total of 110 AAE posts, of various disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering under departments like Narmada, Water Resources, and Water Supply. Candidates who want to appear in the GSSSB AAE exam must check the complete syllabus and exam pattern carefully to plan their preparations. This article covers the GSSSB detailed syllabus along with the latest exam pattern and important topics to help candidates prepare in a structured way.
GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026 Overview
Candidates who want to appear in the GSSSB exam 2026 can check all the information related to the AAE syllabus in the table given below:
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Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
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Post Name
|
Additional Assistant Engineer (AAE)
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Disciplines
|
Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical
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Selection Process
|
Written exam
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Exam parts
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Part A (Aptitude) and Part B (Technical + GK)
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Part A Marks
|
90
|
Part B Marks
|
120
|
Total Marks
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210
|
Negative Marking
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0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer
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Official website
|
gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026
GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026 is divided into two parts. Part A carries a total of 90 marks and covers subjects like Reasoning & Data Interpretation, Quantitative aptitude, Constitution of India, Current affairs, and Comprehension (Gujarati & English). While Part B carries 120 marks and covers topics, including the technical subject.
GSSSB AAE Exam Pattern 2026
The GSSSB AAE exam is a single-stage written test with objective-type (MCQ) questions. It has two parts: Part A tests general aptitude and Part B tests technical knowledge. Candidates must score a minimum qualifying mark separately in both parts to be considered for the final merit list. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|Part A
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Reasoning & Data Interpretation
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30
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30
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
Constitution of India
|
10
|
10
|
Current affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Comprehension (Gujarati & English)
|
10
|
10
|
Part B
|
Technical subject
|
120
|
120
GSSSB AAE Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
Part A tests general aptitude and is common for all the disciplines (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical), while Part B carries 120 marks and is completely based on Diploma-level engineering topics. As it carries more weightage, candidates should focus more here.
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Part
|
Subjects
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Topics
|
Part A
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Reasoning & Data Interpretation
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Analogy, classification, series completion
Coding-decoding, blood relations, direction sense
Logical reasoning, statement and conclusion
Data interpretation from tables, graphs, and charts
|
Quantitative Aptitude
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Number system, percentage, ratio and proportion
Profit and loss, simple and compound interest
Time and work, time and distance
Average, mensuration, algebra, and geometry
|
Constitution of India
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Preamble, fundamental rights and duties
Directive principles of state policy
Union and state government structure
Parliament, judiciary, and constitutional amendments
|
Current Affairs
|
National and international events
Gujarat state-specific current affairs
Government schemes and policies
Sports, awards, and important appointments
|
Comprehension (Gujarati & English)
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Reading passages followed by questions
Reading, interpretation, and inference skills
Statement and assertion-based questions
|
Part B
(Technical, Discipline-wise)
|
Civil Engineering
|
Building Materials, Surveying, RCC & Steel Structures, Structural Analysis, Soil Mechanics & Foundation, Transportation Engineering
Environmental Engineering, Estimating & Costing, Construction Management, Irrigation & Hydrology
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Mechanical & Automobile Engineering topics (120 marks)
Covers core diploma-level subjects such as thermodynamics, machine design, manufacturing processes, and automobile engineering fundamentals
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Single Phase A.C. (Series & Parallel Circuits)
A.C. Distribution Systems
Electrical Machines
Power Systems
Electrical Networks
Electrical Measurements
Gujarat-specific energy policies (Solar, Wind, Hybrid, Small Hydel, Renewable Energy)
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com