GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026: The Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the recruitment notification for a total of 110 AAE posts, of various disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering under departments like Narmada, Water Resources, and Water Supply. Candidates who want to appear in the GSSSB AAE exam must check the complete syllabus and exam pattern carefully to plan their preparations. This article covers the GSSSB detailed syllabus along with the latest exam pattern and important topics to help candidates prepare in a structured way.

GSSSB AAE Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates who want to appear in the GSSSB exam 2026 can check all the information related to the AAE syllabus in the table given below: