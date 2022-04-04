GST and Central Excise Recruitment 2022 for Havaldar Posts, Apply Before 20 April

The Principal Chief Commissioner of GST & Central Excise is hiring Havaladar through sports quota. Check Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Here.

GST and Central Excise Recruitment 2022 : The Principal Chief Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Mumbai, Maharashtra is looking for candidates who are meritorious sports persons in the Field of Kabaddi(Men), Volleyball(Men), Basketball (Men) & Cricket (Men). These candidates will be recruited as Hawaldar under Sports Quota Recruitment in the Pay MatrixL-1, Rs. 18000-56900 as per the CentralPay Commission at gstmumbai.gov.in.

The interested candidates are required to fill out the offline application on or before 20 April 2022. The posts are purely on a temporary basis but are likely to be made permanent. The probation period is of two years.

Central Excise Department Notification

Vacancy Details

Hawaldar (Gr. ‘C’)

Name of the Sports Male / Female No. of Vacancies Kabaddi Male 1 Volleyball Male 1 Basketball Male 2 Cricket Male 2 Total 6

Salary:

Rs. 18000- 56900

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 20 April 2022 upto 5 PM

Eligibility Criteria for GST and Central Excise Havaladar Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should be 10th passed

Age Limit:

The age limit will be between 18 and 27 years. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 20.04.1995 and not later than 20.04.2004 (relaxable upto 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years in case of SC/ST candidates. For exceptional achievements in sports / game and those candidates who fulfill all other eligibility conditions with necessary certificates, age will be relaxable upto 5 years and 10 years in the case of SC/ST candidates).

Physical Eligibility

Height - 157.5 Cms (Relaxable by 5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and member of the Schedule Tribes)

Chest - 81 Cms (fully expanded with a minimum expansion of 5 Cms)

Physical Test:

Walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes and cycling 8 Kms in 30 minutes

Sports Qualification:

The candidates should have represented the:

Country in an International Competition or

State in senior National Competition or

University in an inter University Competition or

State in Senior/Junior/Youth National Competition or

State School team in School Nationals or

Those who have been awarded National Awards in Physical efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

How to Apply for GST and Central Excise Havaladar Recruitment 2022

The candidates can send the application along with an attested copy of certificates showing age, educational Qualifications and proficiency in the game mentioning “Application for Sports Quota Recruitment 2019 & 2020”. in a self-addressed envelope to “Additional Commissioner, Cadre Control Cell, CGST& Central Excise, Mumbai Zone, GST Bhavan, 115, MaharshiKarve, Churchgate, Mumbai-400020".