JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022: Notification to Release Soon for 219 Post @gujarathighcourt.nic.in, Check Details

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Gujarat High Court (GHC)  on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 13:34 IST
Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022
Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat High Court (GHC) has published a notifications for the recruitment of Civil Judge posts. Gujarat High Court will soon release the notification for the  219  Regular Vacancies (existing & future), for the Cadre of  Civil Judges. All such candidates willing to apply for  Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification can check the short notification available on the official website of Gujarat High Court (GHC)-gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

You can download the Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Short Notification from the official website after following  the  steps given below. 

How to Download Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Short Notification Check Steps

  1. Visit to the official website of High Court of Gujarat -gujarathighcourt.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Current Openings section on the home page.
  3. Click on the “NOTIFICATION: Vacancies for the Cadre of Civil Judges [NO. RC/0719/2022] given on the homepage.
  4. You will be redirected to a new page where you will get the Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Short Notification PDF.
  5. Download and save the same for future reference. 


You can download the short notification directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Short Notification

Candidates willing to apply for Civil Judges post should note that High Court of Gujarat will initiate the recruitment process shortly on its official website. 

Notification further says," The High Court of Gujarat, as per the mandate of the directions issued by the Honourable Supreme Court in the matter of Malik Mazhar Sultan (3) and another Vs. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and others, reported in (2008) 17 SCC 703,  hereby notify  219  (approx.)  Regular Vacancies (existing & future), for the Cadre of  Civil Judges.   The High Court reserves its right to alter the number of vacancies notified. The Recruitment Process in this regard will be initiated shortly."

Take Free Online TELANGANA HIGH COURT CIVIL JUDGE 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.