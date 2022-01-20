Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022: Notification to Release Soon for 219 Post @gujarathighcourt.nic.in, Check Details

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Gujarat High Court (GHC) on its official website. Check details here.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat High Court (GHC) has published a notifications for the recruitment of Civil Judge posts. Gujarat High Court will soon release the notification for the 219 Regular Vacancies (existing & future), for the Cadre of Civil Judges. All such candidates willing to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Notification can check the short notification available on the official website of Gujarat High Court (GHC)-gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

You can download the Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Short Notification from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Short Notification Check Steps

Visit to the official website of High Court of Gujarat -gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Go to the Current Openings section on the home page. Click on the “NOTIFICATION: Vacancies for the Cadre of Civil Judges [NO. RC/0719/2022] given on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page where you will get the Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022 Short Notification PDF. Download and save the same for future reference.



You can download the short notification directly with the link given below.

Candidates willing to apply for Civil Judges post should note that High Court of Gujarat will initiate the recruitment process shortly on its official website.

Notification further says," The High Court of Gujarat, as per the mandate of the directions issued by the Honourable Supreme Court in the matter of Malik Mazhar Sultan (3) and another Vs. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and others, reported in (2008) 17 SCC 703, hereby notify 219 (approx.) Regular Vacancies (existing & future), for the Cadre of Civil Judges. The High Court reserves its right to alter the number of vacancies notified. The Recruitment Process in this regard will be initiated shortly."