GMRC Recruitment 2023 For 424 JE, Maintainer & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

GMRC has invited online applications for the 424 JE, Maintainer & Other Posts on its official website. Check GMRC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2023 Notification: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has published a notification for the recruitment of 424 various posts including Station Controller/ Train Operator/Junior Engineer -Mechanical/Junior Engineer -Civil/Maintainer - Fitter and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 09, 2023 at - www.gujaratmetrorail.com.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Diploma in Engineering /Science Graduate/SSLC pass with ITI (Two Years) in Fitter with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2023 :

No. GMRC/HR/RECT/O&M/2023/05

Important Date Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from May 10, 2023 to June 09, 2023. Written exam will be held in the month of July 2023.

Vacancy Details Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Station Controller/Train Operator-150

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA)-46

Junior Engineer-31

Junior Engineer - Electronics-28

Junior Engineer -Mechanica-12

Junior Engineer -Civil-06

Maintainer - Fitter-58

Maintainer -Electrical-60

Maintainer -Electronics-33

Eligibility Criteria Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Station Controller/Train Operator-Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical /

Computer Engineering or Electronics/Electronics & Communications discipline from

a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA)-Science Graduate in Physics, Chemistry,

Mathematics discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Junior Engineer-Diploma in Electrical engineering from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Junior Engineer - Electronics-Diploma in Electronics/Electronics & Communications engineering from a Government Recognized University / Institute

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.