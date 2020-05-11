Gujarat Police Constable Selection List 2019-20 Available @police.gujarat.gov.in, Download Here

Gujarat Police Constable Selection List 2019-20: Gujarat Police has uploaded the district wise allocation list of Unarmed Women Lokarakshak and of Armed Women Lokaraskshak on its website. The list has been prepared on the basis of document verification. Candidate can download Gujarat Police Constable Selection List from the official website of police.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Police Constable District Wise Selection List PDFs are also given below. The candidates can check the district name given against the name and confirmation number of the candidates.

Gujarat Police Constable District Wise Allocation List Download for Unarmed Women Lokarakshak

Gujarat Police Constable District Wise Allocation List Download for Armed Women Lokarakshak

A total of 5450 candidates are selected for the post of Lokrakshak Constable Armed (Female) and 1867 for Lokrakshak Constable Unarmed (Female).

How to Download Gujarat Police Constable Selection List 2019-20 ?

Go to official website of Gujarat Police police.gujarat.gov.in Click on the link ‘Appointment of unarmed women lokaraksaka and armed women lokaraksakani district wise’, appearing on the homepage Now, Click on ‘District Wise Allocation of Unarmed Women Lokarakshak’ or ‘District Wise Allocation of Armed Women Lokarakshak’ Link Download Gujarat Police Constable List District Wise

Gujarat Police Constable selection has been done on the basis of Writtn Test, (Physical Efficiency Test(PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document verification.

Gujarat Police had invited applications to fill 6189 vacanct posts of Constable and Soldier. Out of which 111 vacancies are for Un-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female) and 1748 for Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female). Other than this, application were invited for the post of Un-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Male), Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Male), Jail Sipahi (Male) and Jail Sipahi (Female)/ Matron. Gujarat Police Online Application was started on 14 August 2018 and was conculded on 07 September 2018.