Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022 Released for Constable and SI Posts, Download @police.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Police has released the final answer keys for recruitment to the post of Constable and Sub Inspector Posts on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Gujarat Police SI & Constable Exam can download subject wise answer keys through the official website of Gujarat Police.i.e. police.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Police Constable 2021 was held on 10 April 2022 and Gujarat Police PSI Prelims was held in the month of April 2022. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download subject wise Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of Gujarat Police.i.e. police.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the 'Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022' for Constable and Sub Inspector Posts. A PDF will be opened. Check subject wise Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022. Download subject wise Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

A total of 10459 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Constable while 1382 vacancies will be recruited for Sub Inspector Posts. Candidates can download subject wise Gujarat Police Final Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above link.