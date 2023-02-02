Gujarat TET 2022: Check Important Tips To Score 100+ Marks In GTET Paper 1 & 2 Paper

Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 is scheduled to be held in February/March 2023 for selection of Teachers of Class 1 to 5 (TET-1) and Classes 6 to 8 (TET-2) in the schools of Gujarat.

Gujarat TET 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Gujarat TET Application Dates 21st October 2022 to 5th December 2022 Fee Acceptance Period 21st October 2022 to 6th December 2022 Late Fee Payment Dates 7th December 2022 to 12th December 2022 GTET Exam Dates February/March 2023 (Tentative)

Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022

GTET Paper-1 Exam Pattern

Sections No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

GTET Paper-2 Exam Pattern

Type Sections No. of Questions Marks Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Optional (Either A or B) A- Mathematics & Science 60 60 B - Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150

Gujarat TET Preparation Tips 2022

The Gujarat TET examination consists of two papers (Paper-1 and Paper-2). Both papers are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based. In Paper 1, candidates shall be asked questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. In Paper 2, candidates shall be asked questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies.

1. Section-wise Important Tips

Child Development and Pedagogy section is to assess the candidate’s knowledge of the educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to primary and upper primary levels.

Language section shall assess the language proficiency of candidates, communication, and comprehension abilities.

Mathematics/Environmental Studies/Science sections shall assess the knowledge and theoretical understanding of candidates. Questions shall be based on content and pedagogy relevant to primary and upper primary levels.

2. Solve Mock Tests and Previous Years’ Question Papers

Candidates must make it a practice to solve mock tests and previous years’ question papers to assess their own performance and also learn the types of questions as well as their difficulty level.

3. Know Minimum Qualifying Marks for Gujarat TET 2022

Though there shall be no negative marking in the Gujarat TET exam. However, candidates should know the marking scheme for GTET 2022. Each question shall carry 1 mark. For each correct answer, 1 mark shall be awarded. To qualify the Gujarat TET exam, candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks which are 60% for the general category and 55% for the reserved category.

Keeping in mind these important tips and exam details can help candidates in preparing the right way and efficiently.

Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022: Download Official Syllabus PDF for Paper-1 & Paper-2