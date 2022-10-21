Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022: Download Official Syllabus PDF for Paper-1 & Paper-2

Gujarat TET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (PDF Download): Check the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 official syllabus, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper I & Paper II.

Gujarat TET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (PDF Download): The Gujarat State Examination Board will release the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Recently, the officials have announced that the registration process for the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will begin on October 21, 2022.

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be teachers for classes I to VIII must check out the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern. Familiarity with the GTET paper pattern will provide a fair idea of the marking scheme defined by the board. As per the Gujarat TET Paper pattern, the exam includes two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can appear for any of these papers- Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. A total of 150 questions are asked in each paper and no negative marking is there in the exam.

Along with that, candidates should also download the official syllabus along with the topics asked in the TET exam. They should go through the latest Gujarat TET syllabus and align their preparation strategy with the exam requirements to score high in the exam.

Gujarat TET 2022 Important Dates

Check the important dates of Gujarat TET 2022 as given below:

Events Dates Gujarat TET Application Start Date 21.10.2022 Last Date to Submit Gujarat TET Application To be updated soon Gujarat TET 2022 Paper I Dates To be updated soon

Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022

The Gujarat TET exam includes two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II.

The exam duration for each paper shall be 90 minutes.

All the questions will be in Objective type.

Each question carries 1 mark.

The maximum mark for each paper shall be 150 marks.

As per the Gujarat TET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for each correct answer. Also, there shall be no negative markings in the exam.

The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (55% for reserved category candidates) to be declared a TET pass/qualified.

The Gujarat TET TET exam Pattern for both papers is given below:

Gujarat TET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

Gujarat TET Exam Pattern for Paper-II

Check out the Gujarat TET Paper Pattern for Paper II below

Type Area No. of Questions Marks Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Optional (Either A or B) A- Mathematics & Science 60 60 B - Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150

Gujarat TET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Gujarat TET Teacher Eligibility Test must check out the official syllabus PDF. Candidates should download a copy of the Gujarat TET syllabus to build a strong grip on all the chapters/topics relevant to the upcoming exam. Check out the GTET Syllabus shared below for reference purpose.

Subject Gujarat TET Topics Child Development & Pedagogy Child Development

Meaning and Concept of Learning and its process

Factors Affecting Learning

The Role of Heredity and Environment

Intelligence

Understanding Diverse Learners

Theories of Learning and its Implication

Personality

Teaching-Learning Process

Meaning and Purposes of Assessment

Learning Difficulties, Adjustment

How Children Learn and Think

Action Research

Individual Differences

The Right to Education Act of 2009.

Motivation and Implications for Learning Language-I Unseen Prose Passage

Comprehensive 7 continuous Evaluation

Principles of Teaching English

Framing Questions

Developments of Language Skills

Teaching Learning Materials

Teaching Learning Materials Language-II (English) Idioms, and Literary Terms

Unseen Prose Passage

Phrasal Verbs

Principles of Teaching English

Basic Knowledge of English Sounds

Communicative Approach to English

Unseen Poem

Modal Auxiliaries

Language Teaching Mathematics Numbers

Shapes and Spatial Understanding

Addition and Subtraction

Data Handling

LCM And HCF

Measurement

Multiplication and Division

Geometry

Pedagogical issue

Weight

Patterns

Volume

Decimal Fractions

Money Environment Studies Water

Living and Non-Living

Air

Habitats

Festivals

Health

Good Habits and Personal Hygiene

Our Surroundings

Part of Body

Plant and Animals

Basic Needs

Food

Parts of Plants

Geographical Features and Changes

Days & Nights

Local bodies (rural & urban)

Transportation

Natural Resources

Diseases

Solar System

Communication & its Developments

Resources and Care

Disposal of Solid Waste

Pollution, National Property

Community Buildings

Disaster Management

First Aid

Weather and Climate Science Sources of Food

Change of Matter

The Structure of the Atom

Cleaning Food

Materials

Components of Food

Materials of Daily Use

Metals and Non-Metals

Carbon

Air

Water

Acids

Environmental Concerns

Molecule, Compounds

Natural Phenomena

Soil

The World of the Living Organisms

Base

Light

Soun

Effect of Population Growth and Human Activities in the Environment

Natural Resources

Source of Energy

Production and Management

Regional and National, Pollution

Pedagogical Issues

Microorganism, and Diseases

The Universe

Moving Things People & Ideas

Force

Electric Current & Circuits

Motion

Work and Energy

Magnets and Magnetism Social Studies The Earliest Societies

History: When, Where and How

New Kings and Kingdoms

The First Farmers & Herders

The Establishments of Company Power

Rural Life & Society

The First Cities, The Early States

New Ideas

The First Empire

Unpacking Gender

Sultans of Delhi, Architecture

Creation of an empire

Social Change

Regional Cultures

Culture 7 Science

The Revolt of 1857-58

Colonialism & Tribal Societies

Contacts with Distant Lands

Political Developments

Geography

Understanding Media

Social and Political Life

Women & Reform

Challenging the Castel System

The Nationalist Movements

India after Independence

Social Justice

Resources

Pedagogical Issues

Planet

After knowing about the above exam pattern and syllabus for the Gujarat TET exam, candidates must create a unique best preparation strategy to ace the upcoming exam. Attempt previous question papers and mock tests to analyze your preparation level.