Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022: Download Official Syllabus PDF for Paper-1 & Paper-2

Gujarat TET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (PDF Download): The Gujarat State Examination Board will release the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Recently, the officials have announced that the registration process for the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will begin on October 21, 2022.

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be teachers for classes I to VIII must check out the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern. Familiarity with the GTET paper pattern will provide a fair idea of the marking scheme defined by the board. As per the Gujarat TET Paper pattern, the exam includes two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can appear for any of these papers- Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. A total of 150 questions are asked in each paper and no negative marking is there in the exam.

Along with that, candidates should also download the official syllabus along with the topics asked in the TET exam. They should go through the latest Gujarat TET syllabus and align their preparation strategy with the exam requirements to score high in the exam.

Gujarat TET 2022 Important Dates

Check the important dates of Gujarat TET 2022 as given below:

Events

Dates

Gujarat TET Application Start Date

21.10.2022

Last Date to Submit Gujarat TET Application

To be updated soon

Gujarat TET 2022 Paper I Dates

To be updated soon

Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022

  • The Gujarat TET exam includes two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. 
  • The exam duration for each paper shall be 90 minutes. 
  • All the questions will be in Objective type.
  • Each question carries 1 mark.
  • The maximum mark for each paper shall be 150 marks.
  • As per the Gujarat TET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for each correct answer. Also, there shall be no negative markings in the exam.
  • The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (55% for reserved category candidates) to be declared a TET pass/qualified. 
  • The Gujarat TET TET exam Pattern for both papers is given below:

Gujarat TET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environment Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

Gujarat TET Exam Pattern for Paper-II

Check out the Gujarat TET Paper Pattern for Paper II below

Type

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Compulsory

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Optional (Either A or B)

A- Mathematics & Science

60

60

B - Social Studies

60

60

Total

150

150

 

Gujarat TET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Gujarat TET Teacher Eligibility Test must check out the official syllabus PDF. Candidates should download a copy of the Gujarat TET syllabus to build a strong grip on all the chapters/topics relevant to the upcoming exam. Check out the GTET Syllabus shared below for reference purpose.

Subject

Gujarat TET Topics

Child Development & Pedagogy
  • Child Development
  • Meaning and Concept of Learning and its process
  • Factors Affecting Learning
  • The Role of Heredity and Environment
  • Intelligence
  • Understanding Diverse Learners
  • Theories of Learning and its Implication
  • Personality
  • Teaching-Learning Process
  • Meaning and Purposes of Assessment
  • Learning Difficulties, Adjustment
  • How Children Learn and Think
  • Action Research
  • Individual Differences
  • The Right to Education Act of 2009.
  • Motivation and Implications for Learning

Language-I
  • Unseen Prose Passage
  • Comprehensive 7 continuous Evaluation
  • Principles of Teaching English
  • Framing Questions
  • Developments of Language Skills
  • Teaching Learning Materials
  • Teaching Learning Materials

Language-II (English)
  • Idioms, and Literary Terms
  • Unseen Prose Passage
  • Phrasal Verbs
  • Principles of Teaching English
  • Basic Knowledge of English Sounds
  • Communicative Approach to English
  • Unseen Poem
  • Modal Auxiliaries
  • Language Teaching

Mathematics
  • Numbers
  • Shapes and Spatial Understanding
  • Addition and Subtraction
  • Data Handling
  • LCM And HCF
  • Measurement
  • Multiplication and Division
  • Geometry
  • Pedagogical issue
  • Weight
  • Patterns
  • Volume
  • Decimal Fractions
  • Money

Environment Studies
  • Water
  • Living and Non-Living
  • Air
  • Habitats
  • Festivals
  • Health
  • Good Habits and Personal Hygiene
  • Our Surroundings
  • Part of Body
  • Plant and Animals
  • Basic Needs
  • Food
  • Parts of Plants
  • Geographical Features and Changes
  • Days & Nights
  • Local bodies (rural & urban)
  • Transportation
  • Natural Resources
  • Diseases
  • Solar System
  • Communication & its Developments
  • Resources and Care
  • Disposal of Solid Waste
  • Pollution, National Property
  • Community Buildings
  • Disaster Management
  • First Aid
  • Weather and Climate

Science
  • Sources of Food
  • Change of Matter
  • The Structure of the Atom
  • Cleaning Food
  • Materials
  • Components of Food
  • Materials of Daily Use
  • Metals and Non-Metals
  • Carbon
  • Air
  • Water
  • Acids
  • Environmental Concerns
  • Molecule, Compounds
  • Natural Phenomena
  • Soil
  • The World of the Living Organisms
  • Base
  • Light
  • Soun
  • Effect of Population Growth and Human Activities in the Environment
  • Natural Resources
  • Source of Energy
  • Production and Management
  • Regional and National, Pollution
  • Pedagogical Issues
  • Microorganism, and Diseases
  • The Universe
  • Moving Things People & Ideas
  • Force
  • Electric Current & Circuits
  • Motion
  • Work and Energy
  • Magnets and Magnetism

Social Studies
  • The Earliest Societies
  • History: When, Where and How
  • New Kings and Kingdoms
  • The First Farmers & Herders
  • The Establishments of Company Power
  • Rural Life & Society
  • The First Cities, The Early States
  • New Ideas
  • The First Empire
  • Unpacking Gender
  • Sultans of Delhi, Architecture
  • Creation of an empire
  • Social Change
  • Regional Cultures
  • Culture 7 Science
  • The Revolt of 1857-58
  • Colonialism & Tribal Societies
  • Contacts with Distant Lands
  • Political Developments
  • Geography
  • Understanding Media
  • Social and Political Life
  • Women & Reform
  • Challenging the Castel System
  • The Nationalist Movements
  • India after Independence
  • Social Justice
  • Resources
  • Pedagogical Issues
  • Planet

After knowing about the above exam pattern and syllabus for the Gujarat TET exam, candidates must create a unique best preparation strategy to ace the upcoming exam. Attempt previous question papers and mock tests to analyze your preparation level.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the Gujarat TET Exam 2022?

According to the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern, there shall be a total of 150 objective-type MCQs asked in each paper of the exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in Gujarat TET Exam?

No negative marking is applicable for the Gujarat TET exam.

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks to ace the Gujarat TET 2022 exam?

Candidates need to obtain at least 60% (55% for reserved category) marks to be declared as GTET qualified/pass.
