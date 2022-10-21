Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022: Download Official Syllabus PDF for Paper-1 & Paper-2

Gujarat TET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (PDF Download): The Gujarat State Examination Board will release the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Recently, the officials have announced that the registration process for the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will begin on October 21, 2022.
All the eligible candidates who aspire to be teachers for classes I to VIII must check out the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern. Familiarity with the GTET paper pattern will provide a fair idea of the marking scheme defined by the board. As per the Gujarat TET Paper pattern, the exam includes two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can appear for any of these papers- Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. A total of 150 questions are asked in each paper and no negative marking is there in the exam.
Along with that, candidates should also download the official syllabus along with the topics asked in the TET exam. They should go through the latest Gujarat TET syllabus and align their preparation strategy with the exam requirements to score high in the exam.
Gujarat TET 2022 Important Dates
Check the important dates of Gujarat TET 2022 as given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Gujarat TET Application Start Date
|
21.10.2022
|
Last Date to Submit Gujarat TET Application
|
To be updated soon
|
Gujarat TET 2022 Paper I Dates
|
To be updated soon
Gujarat TET Exam Pattern 2022
- The Gujarat TET exam includes two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II.
- The exam duration for each paper shall be 90 minutes.
- All the questions will be in Objective type.
- Each question carries 1 mark.
- The maximum mark for each paper shall be 150 marks.
- As per the Gujarat TET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for each correct answer. Also, there shall be no negative markings in the exam.
- The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (55% for reserved category candidates) to be declared a TET pass/qualified.
- The Gujarat TET TET exam Pattern for both papers is given below:
Gujarat TET Paper Pattern for Paper-I
Check out the Gujarat TET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Gujarat TET Exam Pattern for Paper-II
Check out the Gujarat TET Paper Pattern for Paper II below
|
Type
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Compulsory
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Optional (Either A or B)
|
A- Mathematics & Science
|
60
|
60
|
B - Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Gujarat TET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to write the Gujarat TET Teacher Eligibility Test must check out the official syllabus PDF. Candidates should download a copy of the Gujarat TET syllabus to build a strong grip on all the chapters/topics relevant to the upcoming exam. Check out the GTET Syllabus shared below for reference purpose.
|
Subject
|
Gujarat TET Topics
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
|
Language-I
|
|
Language-II (English)
|
|
Mathematics
|
|
Environment Studies
|
|
Science
|
|
Social Studies
|
After knowing about the above exam pattern and syllabus for the Gujarat TET exam, candidates must create a unique best preparation strategy to ace the upcoming exam. Attempt previous question papers and mock tests to analyze your preparation level.