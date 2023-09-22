GTU Result 2023 OUT at gtu.ac.in: Direct Link to Downlaod UG, PG Result PDF

Gujarat Technological University Result 2023: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared the results for various UG, PG, and Diploma courses like B.A, DIPL, D.Pharm, MPH, BE, ME, IC, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the GTU results 2023.

Get the direct link to download GTU Result 2023 PDF here.

GTU Result 2023: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has recently declared the result for various UG, PG, and Diploma courses like B.A, DIPL, D.Pharm, MPH, BE, ME, IC, and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- gtu.ac.in

Gujarat Technological University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Gujarat Technological University (GTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG, PG, and Diploma courses like B.A, DIPL, D.Pharm, MPH, BE, ME, IC, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- gtu.ac.in

GTU Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Download GTU Results

Gujarat Technological University students can check their UG, PG, and Diploma course results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gujarat Technological University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- gtu.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Exam’ segment and click on ‘Result List’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list.

Step 4: Enter the Enroll No./Seat No., security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download GTU Results 2023 PDF

Check here the direct link for GTU Result 2023 for various semester examinations. GTU Result List 2023 is given below.

Gujarat Technological University Result : Highlights

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was established in 2007. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

GUT Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.

Presently, more than 430 colleges are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.